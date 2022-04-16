Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling Championships details for this weekend
Sport

Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling Championships details for this weekend

THE GAA championship starts this weekend and RTE have released the details for this weekends fixtures.

Here are all the details that can be found on their website.

Saturday 16 April

Leinster SHC
Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.30pm
Westmeath v Kilkenny, TEG Cusack Park, 6pm
Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 6.30pm

Sunday 17 April

Munster SHC
Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 2pm
Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ Sport Online and RTÉ News Now app

TV

Both Munster games will be live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player, while there's a full highlights package on The Sunday Game (9.30pm). Wexford v Galway is live on Sky Sports Arena.

RADIO

Live commentaries on Saturday Sport and Sunday on RTÉ Radio 1 and in Irish on Raidió na Gaeltachta.

WEATHER

The early championship start means some fairly unchampionship-like weather.

The Leinster counties might just get away with it, with rain spreading east across the afternoon on Saturday, and a promise of 14 degrees.

Heavy showers, with the potential for hail, are due for the Munster participants on Sunday.

Details at Met.ie.

See More: GAA, Hurling, RTE

Related

RTE Sport have confirmed their GAA schedule for the summer and it begins this weekend
Sport 3 days ago

RTE Sport have confirmed their GAA schedule for the summer and it begins this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Straffan GAA in Kildare welcomed five Ukrainian children into their football family.
Sport 1 week ago

Straffan GAA in Kildare welcomed five Ukrainian children into their football family.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Details for Red Óg Murphy's funeral have been announced and DCU are set to hold a vigil for the late student
Sport 1 week ago

Details for Red Óg Murphy's funeral have been announced and DCU are set to hold a vigil for the late student

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Report: James Lowe scored four tries for Leinster in 56-20 win over Connacht
Sport 2 hours ago

Report: James Lowe scored four tries for Leinster in 56-20 win over Connacht

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Agreement reached on revised UEFA Nations League fixtures for Ireland in June
Sport 21 hours ago

Agreement reached on revised UEFA Nations League fixtures for Ireland in June

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Leinster and Connacht have named their teams for the Champions Cup second leg
Sport 1 day ago

ICYMI: Leinster and Connacht have named their teams for the Champions Cup second leg

By: Conor O'Donoghue

BoyleSports Irish Grand National - Ex-ROI International Richard Dunne talks football and horses
Sport 1 day ago

BoyleSports Irish Grand National - Ex-ROI International Richard Dunne talks football and horses

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish confirm side for Round of 16 clash against Castres Olympique in European Rugby Challenge Cup
Sport 1 day ago

Irish confirm side for Round of 16 clash against Castres Olympique in European Rugby Challenge Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue