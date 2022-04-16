Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling Championships details for this weekend

THE GAA championship starts this weekend and RTE have released the details for this weekends fixtures.

Here are all the details that can be found on their website.

Saturday 16 April

Leinster SHC

Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.30pm

Westmeath v Kilkenny, TEG Cusack Park, 6pm

Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 6.30pm

Sunday 17 April

Munster SHC

Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 2pm

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Easter treats in store... The championship returns on Easter weekend - live coverage of Waterford v Tipperary and Cork v Limerick in the Munster SHC on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer on Sunday from 1pm + highlights of weekend action on The Sunday Game at 9.30pm #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/jDeu5dlXog — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 15, 2022

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ Sport Online and RTÉ News Now app

TV

Both Munster games will be live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player, while there's a full highlights package on The Sunday Game (9.30pm). Wexford v Galway is live on Sky Sports Arena.

RADIO

Live commentaries on Saturday Sport and Sunday on RTÉ Radio 1 and in Irish on Raidió na Gaeltachta.

WEATHER

The early championship start means some fairly unchampionship-like weather.

The Leinster counties might just get away with it, with rain spreading east across the afternoon on Saturday, and a promise of 14 degrees.

Heavy showers, with the potential for hail, are due for the Munster participants on Sunday.

Details at Met.ie.