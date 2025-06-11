GAA welcomes British Government's £50m allocation towards Casement Park redevelopment

THE GAA has welcomed the news that the British Government will contribute £50m towards the redevelopment of Belfast's Casement Park.

The funding was announced today in Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Spending Review as part of £2.2bn in targeted funding to devolved governments.

It is believed around £90m more is needed to meet the estimated £260m cost of the project.

However, Ulster GAA President Michael Geoghegan welcomed today's news, saying 'there is now growing momentum and belief that Antrim’s home and Ulster’s provincial stadium is a step closer'.

'Critical opportunity'

It was hoped that Casement, which last hosted a game in 2013, would be redeveloped into a 34,500-capacity stadium in time to host matches at Euro 2028.

However, after little movement on the project, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn said in September that it would not be appropriate to provide funding to have Casement ready in time for the tournament.

Today's announcement has renewed momentum for the project but the GAA added that 'there is much more work to do'.

"We welcome this important and significant investment and we thank the Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, the Chancellor of The Exchequer, Rachel Reeves and the UK Government for their positive and generous contribution to ensure that our provincial stadium at Casement Park is finally realised," said GAA President Jarlath Burns.

"From taking office, the Secretary of State has been clear that Casement Park needs to be delivered.

"He recognised the GAA's commitment and goodwill in sharing venues for the benefit of everyone in our society, dating back to the Maze Long Kesh project, and more recently offering Casement Park as a Euro 2028 Championship venue.

"His support and that of the UK Government now represents a critical opportunity to finish this NI Executive flagship project, delivering the last remaining stadium of the 14-year Regional Stadia Programme, and helping to leave a lasting legacy not only for the Gaels of Antrim and Ulster, but for all of society.

"We know, however, that this is not the final piece of jigsaw and there is much more work to do.

"The GAA will engage directly with the NI Executive and the Department for Communities to ensure that all parties actively pursue, and secure, a full funding package that will deliver upon the GAA's strategic stadium need."

'Historic venue'

As well as today's funding allocation, it is believed Stormont will contribute more than £60, the GAA will pay £15m and the Irish Government will provide around £43m.

However, with around £90m more required, Tánaiste Simon Harris said today that he would raise the matter with the other parties involved.

"I welcome the British government's announcement today of £50m for Casement Park, as part of the UK Spending Review," he said.

"The Irish Government has long supported the redevelopment of Casement Park in Belfast as a landmark sports infrastructure project.

"In February 2024, we made an early commitment from the Shared Island initiative of up to €50m for the redevelopment of Casement.

"We underlined our commitment at that time to support the GAA in progressing this project in partnership with the UK and NI authorities.

"I will now engage with all these partners to deliver a redeveloped stadium.

"The last match hosted in Casement was well over a decade ago and it is past time for the redevelopment of this historic venue to get underway."

Two months ago, a protest over the delay in the project was held before Antrim's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Armagh, which had to be held at Belfast's Corrigan Park, which has a capacity of less than 4,000..