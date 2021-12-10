Leinster's Champions Cup opener plans disrupted with three players testing positive for Covid-19
Dublin , Ireland - 6 December 2021; Leinster players Tommy O'Brien, left, and Jamison Gibson-Park arrive for squad training at UCD in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

LEINSTER'S PLAN for their Heinken Champions Cup opener against English side Bath has hit a roadblock. Three senior playing staff, who were tested for Covid-19 have come back positive. One member of staff has also tested positive.

Leo Cullen is expected to announce his side for the game at Aviva Stadium and is pushing ahead with their Captain's Run at the Lansdowne Road venue today. The fixture is still said to be going ahead.

Dublin , Ireland - 6 December 2021; Leinster players Hugo Keenan, left, and Rónan Kelleher arrive for squad training at UCD in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

A Leinster statement reads:

"All three players were tested outside the PCR testing window and are now self-isolating.

"Further PCR testing was carried out at Leinster Rugby yesterday morning on 94 players, coaches and staff and 93 tests returned negative results, with one further positive result for a member of staff.

"The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines.

"The Leinster Rugby squad will take part in the captain’s run later on today ahead of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath Rugby at Aviva Stadium."

Munster have also been rocked by Covid since their trip to South Africa. The province had to call up 22 youth players for the tie against Wasps on Sunday.

Staff that returned home have also tested positive, while others stayed in Capetown to isolate.

