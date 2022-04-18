Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final game against Toulouse will be played in Dublin

The Champions Cup quarter-final clash between Munster and Toulouse will be played in Dublin due to the scheduled Ed Sheeran concerts taking place in May.

Munster overcame Exeter Chiefs 34-23 in the round of 16 and were aware that the tie would be moved as their clash with Leinster was moved to Dublin this month.

The game is booked for May 5, the same weekend as the singer's dates in Thomond Park and will now be played in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

🏉 Munster's #HeinekenChampionsCup quarter-final against Toulouse will take place at the Aviva Stadium on the weekend of May 6/7/8.



More details ⤵#MUNvTOU #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 17, 2022

Chief Operating Officer Philip Quinn said the economic factor was the biggest factor in bringing artists to Thomond Park

Commenting on the venue availability, he said: “On confirming the upcoming concert dates in September we were aware that they could clash with any potential home quarter-final stage in Europe, he said

“While it wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, we have been vocal in our support for securing large-scale concerts for the venue for several years.

It has been nine years since we hosted concerts of this scale and we are fully aware of the huge economic benefit to the local economy, along with the stadium itself, that these concerts bring.

“We understand it’s frustrating for our committed and loyal support base, and we would love nothing more than to be playing in Thomond Park; however this decision was made prior to the season commencing and came at a time when economic factors were central to the decision-making process given the impact of the pandemic.

Musgrave Park was also looked at as an alternative, but didn't meet the capacity needs to hold a european quarter final claimed Quinn

“In advance of the Round of 16 matches we reviewed potential venue options within Munster and looked at our other home venue Musgrave Park, '' he added.

The capacity there does not meet the 15k attendance criteria for a quarter-final and we would be unable to fulfil our obligations for our priority ticketing groups, commercial partners and the visiting team.

“Several GAA grounds are already in use for that same period and with only three weeks to deliver a quarter-final event no other available venues within the province meet the operational needs and facilities of what is required in such a short timeframe.

“We are now working through our plans to make our quarter-final as accessible as possible to all our supporters and will confirm details of these plans in the coming days once EPCR confirms the fixture details for the Aviva.”

Toulouse beat Ulster in their game to book a place against the Irish province.

𝙁𝙐𝙇𝙇-𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀



Ulster exit the #HeinekenChampionsCup at the Round of 16. Congratulations to Toulouse who progress to the Quarter-Finals.



🔴 23-30 ⚪️ (49-50 agg.) #ULSvTOU | #SUFTUM ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/As7niiLj3t — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 16, 2022

Quarter-finals – 6/7/8 May

QF 1: Racing 92 v Sale Sharks, Paris La Défense Arena

QF 2: Stade Rochelais v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Stade Marcel-Deflandre

QF 3: Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Aviva Stadium

QF 4: Leicester Tigers v Leinster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road