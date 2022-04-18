Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final game against Toulouse will be played in Dublin
Sport

Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final game against Toulouse will be played in Dublin

Limerick , Ireland - 16 April 2022; Damian de Allende of Munster scores his side's second try during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg match between Munster and Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Champions Cup quarter-final clash between Munster and Toulouse will be played in Dublin due to the scheduled Ed Sheeran concerts taking place in May.

Munster overcame Exeter Chiefs 34-23 in the round of 16 and were aware that the tie would be moved as their clash with Leinster was moved to Dublin this month.

 The game is booked for May 5, the same weekend as the singer's dates in Thomond Park and will now be played in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Chief Operating Officer Philip Quinn said the economic factor was the biggest factor in bringing artists to Thomond Park

Commenting on the venue availability, he said: “On confirming the upcoming concert dates in September we were aware that they could clash with any potential home quarter-final stage in Europe, he said

“While it wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, we have been vocal in our support for securing large-scale concerts for the venue for several years.

It has been nine years since we hosted concerts of this scale and we are fully aware of the huge economic benefit to the local economy, along with the stadium itself, that these concerts bring.

“We understand it’s frustrating for our committed and loyal support base, and we would love nothing more than to be playing in Thomond Park; however this decision was made prior to the season commencing and came at a time when economic factors were central to the decision-making process given the impact of the pandemic.

Musgrave Park was also looked at as an alternative, but didn't meet the capacity needs to hold a european quarter final claimed Quinn

“In advance of the Round of 16 matches we reviewed potential venue options within Munster and looked at our other home venue Musgrave Park, '' he added. 

The capacity there does not meet the 15k attendance criteria for a quarter-final and we would be unable to fulfil our obligations for our priority ticketing groups, commercial partners and the visiting team.

“Several GAA grounds are already in use for that same period and with only three weeks to deliver a quarter-final event no other available venues within the province meet the operational needs and facilities of what is required in such a short timeframe.

“We are now working through our plans to make our quarter-final as accessible as possible to all our supporters and will confirm details of these plans in the coming days once EPCR confirms the fixture details for the Aviva.”

Toulouse beat Ulster in their game to book a place against the Irish province.

Quarter-finals – 6/7/8 May

QF 1: Racing 92 v Sale Sharks, Paris La Défense Arena

QF 2: Stade Rochelais v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Stade Marcel-Deflandre

QF 3: Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Aviva Stadium

QF 4: Leicester Tigers v Leinster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road

See More: European Champions Cup, Munster, Rugby

Related

Report: James Lowe scored four tries for Leinster in 56-20 win over Connacht
Sport 2 days ago

Report: James Lowe scored four tries for Leinster in 56-20 win over Connacht

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Leinster and Connacht have named their teams for the Champions Cup second leg
Sport 3 days ago

ICYMI: Leinster and Connacht have named their teams for the Champions Cup second leg

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Josh van der Flier wants to 'kill off any chance of giving Connacht a foothold in the tie tommrow'
Sport 4 days ago

Josh van der Flier wants to 'kill off any chance of giving Connacht a foothold in the tie tommrow'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Shane Lowry missed out on a play-off in the final round of the RBC Heritage yesterday
Sport 6 minutes ago

Shane Lowry missed out on a play-off in the final round of the RBC Heritage yesterday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'We just didn't have enough': Postecoglou disappointed as Celtic treble hopes dashed after Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers
Sport 19 hours ago

'We just didn't have enough': Postecoglou disappointed as Celtic treble hopes dashed after Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Life for man behind arson attack that ended with death of much-loved great-grandmother
News 1 day ago

Life for man behind arson attack that ended with death of much-loved great-grandmother

By: Gerard Donaghy

Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers
Sport 1 day ago

Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling Championships details for this weekend
Sport 1 day ago

Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling Championships details for this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue