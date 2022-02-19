Leitrim-London football clash switched to different venue due to weather problems

DUE TO adverse predicted weather conditions from Storm Eunice Sunday's Allianz League Division 4 clash of Leitrim v London at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada will now be played at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence all-weather 3G outdoor pitch.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) switched the venue after talks

The game will also have a piece of history attached to it when Maggie Farrelly becomes the first female to referee a men's Allianz Football League game this Sunday. Farrelly will be in charge of matters in the Division 4 tie between Leitrim and London in Carrick-on-Shannon.

This follows last weekend, where she was part of a team of team of match officials for last Saturday's All-Ireland club SFC final between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes and further back than that she was the ref for last month's All-Ireland club JFC semi-final between Kilmeena and Clonbullogue in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Farrelly speaking at a Sport Ireland webinar focused on women in officiating last year, and wants the fuss to die down and become normal in future

"Starting out when I made my debut as an inter-county GAA referee, 'history making', 'barriers’, and ‘gender’, all that kind of terminology was used," she said.

"What we are hoping for in the future is that we can take these words away, that it is no longer about gender, that it is just a referee that turns up to referee a game, that we shouldn’t have to distinguish between male or female referees, that it is just a referee, and hopefully that these headlines will be diminished, the glass ceiling is broken, and that many more people will follow in the footsteps of the likes of myself."

London have two wins from two now face Andy Moran's side, who registered their first victory with an impressive showing away to Tipperary a fortnight ago.