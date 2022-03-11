Leona Maguire trails by seven shots in Thailand and Shane Lowry struggles at Players Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE failed to catch Nasa Hataoka and Su-Hyun Oh on day three of the Honda LPGA Thailand as red-hot temperatures hit the golf course.

The cavan native is seven shots off the pace and is tied 22nd on eight-under-pair, but trails the pair, who lead on 16-under.

Maguire hit a bogey-free six-under 66.

Leona finished with 16 pars and 2 birdies for a -2 in round 1. ✅Solid golf, needs to get going tomorrow with how easy it’s playing 🙏 — Leona Maguire Tracker (@MaguireTracker) March 10, 2022

The 27-year-old birdied the 10th and 14th at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course to get to four-under, then birdied four of her last six holes by picking up shots at the fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth, but was unable to make up the ground.

Speaking about her approach she said

"My approach shots were dialled in and gave myself a lot of chances," Maguire said

"The greens are very grainy and I'm finding it tricky to read. It was also incredibly hot and humid today, so I'm trying to keep the energy levels up and stay patient."

In other news for Irish golfer Tommy Fleetwood leads the The Players Championship with a score of 6 under in Florida

Torrential downpours caused play to be suspended in the area at 11am local time

Shane Lowry had made a decent start to the tournament before the weather interrupted play. The 2019 Open Champion - who started on the 10th - was on two-under par after, after birdies on the 11th and 16th.

However a run of five bogeys in eight holes saw the Irishman drop back to +3 par after 15 holes.

Lowry did produce a late rally with birdies on the 7th and 9th holes to leave him on +1 for the round, seven shots off the lead.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are level par through two holees and one hole respectively.