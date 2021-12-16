Lewis Hamilton May Not Return to F1 for 2022 after race controversy says Toto Wolff
Sport

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: #44, Lewis Hamilton, GBR,and #77, Valtteri Bottas, FIN, Mercedes AMG F1 Team with Toto Wolff, team principal and Mercedes CEO Sten Ola Källenius (r) during the Grand Prix Formula 1 of Abu Dhabi, at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images)

MERCEDES BOSS Toto Wolff feels that their star driver Lewis Hamilton may walk away from the team and not return for 2022 after the dramatic conclusion to Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.  This comes after Mercedes dropped their appeal over Max Verstappen's win in the desert.

The result has divided fans of the sport as Micheal Masi, the F1 director allowed the Dutchman to battle Lewis Hamilton in a final-lap showdown. Verstappen passed Hamilton to win his first World title.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images)

Hamilton, a Seven-time world champion has two more years on his Mercedes deal, but Wolff spoke on Thursday and cast doubts on if he would see out his deal

"I would very much hope Lewis continues racing because he is the greatest driver of all time. As a racer his heart will say I need to continue because he's at the peak of his game. said Wolff

But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday. He is a man with clear values.

I would very much hope the two of us and the rest of the team we can work through the events, but he will never overcome the pain and the distress that was caused on Sunday".

Wolff is well known to racing fans for his passionate outbursts caught on TV. He is seen in the clip below losing his mind in Saudi Arabia

See More: Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff

