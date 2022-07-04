F1 driver Zhou Guanyu is 'keener than ever to get back on track' after his horror crash at Silverstone. says he will race next week
Sport

F1 driver Zhou Guanyu is 'keener than ever to get back on track' after his horror crash at Silverstone. says he will race next week

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C42 Ferrari crashes at the start of the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 3, 2022 in Northampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

CHINESE F1 driver Zhou Guanyu will race at next weekend's Austrian Grand Prix after his horror crash at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.  

Guanyu's Alfa Romeo collided with George Russell's (Mercedes), flipped upside down and skidded across the track on the opening corner of the British track this weekend.  

The 23-year-old was going at 160kmph and ended up trapped between a steel barrier and metal catch. Thanks to the Halo in the car the driver remained unscratched and without a broken bone in his body.  



 

The driver's crash circulated around social media and shortly after he was removed from the wreckage. 

He was taken to the nearby medical centre for tests and was declared medically fit by the FIA 

Despite the crash, he claims 'he is keener than ever to get back on track' 

"Hi everyone and thank you for all the kind messages," Zhou tweeted out. 

"I want to to thank the marshals and the medical team at Silverstone – they were really fantastic. 

"I’m keener than ever to get back on track. See you guys in Austria." 

George Russell, who was involved in the crash also tweeted out 

'First of all, the most important thing is that Zhou is ok. That was a scary incident and all credit to the marshals and medical team for their quick response. 

'Obviously gutted to end the race this way and I'm sorry for the team and the fans. Cheering LH on from the garage.'  

The Austrian Grand Prix begins next Sunday 14.00 



 

See More: Formula 1, Zhou Guanyu

Related

Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton, but is banned from British Grand Prix this weekend say the BRDC
Sport 5 days ago

Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton, but is banned from British Grand Prix this weekend say the BRDC

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action
Sport 1 month ago

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Meet the British and Irish F3 champion being compared to George Russell hoping to  get into F1
Sport 5 months ago

Meet the British and Irish F3 champion being compared to George Russell hoping to  get into F1

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

London Irish have confirmed the signing of scrum-half Joe Powell
Sport 6 hours ago

London Irish have confirmed the signing of scrum-half Joe Powell

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow
News 6 hours ago

Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

Northern Ireland's Dean McCullough announced as new Radio 1 daytime co-presenter with Vicky Hawkesworth
Entertainment 6 hours ago

Northern Ireland's Dean McCullough announced as new Radio 1 daytime co-presenter with Vicky Hawkesworth

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be fit for the second New Zealand clash this Saturday, confirms Mike Catt
Sport 6 hours ago

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be fit for the second New Zealand clash this Saturday, confirms Mike Catt

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Ireland Under-20's will play England tonight you can it live on Youtube
Sport 8 hours ago

The Ireland Under-20's will play England tonight you can it live on Youtube

By: Conor O'Donoghue