F1 driver Zhou Guanyu is 'keener than ever to get back on track' after his horror crash at Silverstone. says he will race next week

CHINESE F1 driver Zhou Guanyu will race at next weekend's Austrian Grand Prix after his horror crash at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Guanyu's Alfa Romeo collided with George Russell's (Mercedes), flipped upside down and skidded across the track on the opening corner of the British track this weekend.

The 23-year-old was going at 160kmph and ended up trapped between a steel barrier and metal catch. Thanks to the Halo in the car the driver remained unscratched and without a broken bone in his body.



Thank god ! @ZhouGuanyu24 is all well and good ! pic.twitter.com/jBsepUI2gM — Ayrton Simmons (@ayrton_simmons) July 3, 2022



The driver's crash circulated around social media and shortly after he was removed from the wreckage.

He was taken to the nearby medical centre for tests and was declared medically fit by the FIA

Despite the crash, he claims 'he is keener than ever to get back on track'

"Hi everyone and thank you for all the kind messages," Zhou tweeted out.

"I want to to thank the marshals and the medical team at Silverstone – they were really fantastic.

"I’m keener than ever to get back on track. See you guys in Austria."

George Russell, who was involved in the crash also tweeted out

'First of all, the most important thing is that Zhou is ok. That was a scary incident and all credit to the marshals and medical team for their quick response.

'Obviously gutted to end the race this way and I'm sorry for the team and the fans. Cheering LH on from the garage.'

The Austrian Grand Prix begins next Sunday 14.00