Limerick win a record 12 hurling all stars, while Cork get none.

LIMERICK'S INCREDIBLE year doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The All Ireland senior champions have set a new record by winning 12 hurling All Stars awards this year.

The Munster County beat Cork in a resounding 16 point victory back in August to clinch another All Ireland and with that have broken the All Star record for the first time in it's 50 year history in football and hurling. Cork didn't have a single entry despite reaching the final.

Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch, and Sean Finn are in the running for hurler of the year and are also included in the PWC sponsored GAA / GPA team

Cork may have had the likes of Jack O'Connor, Seamus Harnedy, and four time all star Patrick Horgan as inclusions, but it did not suffice.

Previous beaten finalists like Offaly in 2000 and Waterford in 2008 were outclassed in their finals, but all had players in the team of the years

The 3 players included that didn't feature a Limerick player were Tony Kelly of Clare at right corner forward, Conor Prunty of Waterford at full back, and Kilkenny's Eoin Murphy in goal

Nine is the previous All Stars record won by Limerick in 2020 and the 2008 Kilkenny crop in hurling, the 1983 and 2000 Kilkenny vintage - and in football - Dublin in 1977 and 2020 and Kerry in 1981.

Young hurler of the year nominations are Kilkenny's Eoin Cody, Shane Barrett of Cork and Clare's Aidan McCarthy.

Friday night will see the football All Stars and footballer of the year announcement.

Mayo's Lee Keegan, and Tyrone pair Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary and are on the footballer of the year shortlist.

Tyrone's Darragh Canavan, Oisin Mullin of Mayo and Galway's Matthew Tierney make up the young footballer of the year nominees.

The GAA / GPA hurling team is as follows:

Eoin Murphy

Sean Finn

Conor Prunty

Barry Nash

Diarmaid Byrnes

Declan Hannon

Kyle Hayes

William O'Donoghue

Darragh O'Donovan

Gearoid Hegarty

Cian Lynch

Tom Morrissey

Tony Kelly