Limerick's Seoirse Bulfin will take charge of the Meath senior hurlers next year.
Kilkenny , Ireland - 26 June 2021; Wexford manager Seoirse Bulfin during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Wexford and Laois at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. (Photo By Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

LIMERICK MAN SEORISE Bulfin will take charge of the Meath senior hurlers next year. 

Bulfin, who is well known in hurling circles was on Wednesday recommended by the Management Committee of Meath GAA to be put before the County Committee for ratification as the new Meath senior hurling manager 

Clare's Davy Fitzgerald and Bulfin have worked together for 18-years, and that relationship will now end, when Bulfin takes up the reigns at Meath. The pair worked together at Waterford, Clare, and Wexford. 

Bulfin was added to Nick Weir’s set-up in October 2021 and has now been given the top job at Meath. 

Steven Clynch and David Reilly will work as Bulfin's selectors. 



 

A statement from Meath GAA last right read: "The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Seoirse Bulfin be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath senior hurling manager. 

"Seoirse has nominated Steven Clynch and David Reilly as his selectors Ciaran Keogh will be nominated as the S&C coach." 

The Limerick-based Bulfin will be aiming to revive the Royal County's hurling fortunes after they were relegated from Division 2A of the Allianz League and the Joe McDonagh Cup this year. 

Bulfin's Meath will start life in the tier three, the Christy Ring Cup, in the 2023 championship; along with sides like Derry, London, Mayo, Sligo and Tyrone. 

 

