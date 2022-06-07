LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has said that Tiger Woods has turned down a $1billion figure to join the new Saudi Golf competition

LIV GOLF CEO Greg Norman has claimed that golfing superstar Tiger Woods turned down a figure approaching $1billion to play in the new Saudi funded golf league.

Norman speaking to the Washington Post made the claims ahead of the opening Saudi-backed LIV series event at St Albans on Thursday.

Norman claimed that the figure offered to the 15-time major winner were a 'high nine digits figure'

"Woods turned down a deal that was mind-blowingly enormous; we're talking about high nine digits," he said.

Tiger Woods rejected a nearly $1 billion deal to join the new Saudi-backed PGA competitor, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. https://t.co/NOGuHy3gml — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 7, 2022

Speaking previously on his relationship with the PGA Tour, Woods said: "I've been playing out here for a couple of years over decades, and I think there's a legacy to it," Woods said during the PGA Championship. "I still think that the tour has so much to offer, so much opportunity.

"I understand different viewpoints, but I believe in legacies; I believe in major championships; I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past. There's plenty of money out here."

However one golfer who will be attending is Phil Mickelson after the former no 1 gave two explosive interviews in January.

Mickelson took a hiatus from the sport in February, but now the reported signing-on fee for the series of more than £100million has tempted Mickelson to attend the event at the Centurion Club outside London.

A statement released on Mickelson's official Twitter account highlighted that the 51-year-old was excited about this new opportunity' starting this Friday

"I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers.

"I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the course. I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me.

"I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity."