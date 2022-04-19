Liverpool fan's will perform a minutes gesture for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo tonight after the loss of his baby son
Sport

Liverpool fan's will perform a minutes gesture for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo tonight after the loss of his baby son

ACCORDING TO A REPORT by The Daily Star Liverpool fans are set to perform a minutes applause for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in tonight's game between the sides. 

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez released a joint-statement on Instagram on Sunday about the loss of their baby son.

The statement read: "It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,”

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel."

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The father of four has requested privacy for him and his family at this period of time to mourn the loss.

The football family came together to offer their condolences to the pair after the loss yesterday.

Now it appears that the Anfield crowd will perform a kind gesture toward Ronaldo in the seventh minute, when the sides meet tonight.

This movie has received widespread support from United and Liverpool fans despite the bitter rivalry the two clubs hold toward one another.

One Manchester United fan said: "Rivalry aside, some good people out there."

Another said: "Fair play. A very nice gesture. Nice to see some things can be put above even the fiercest of rivalries."

Tonight's game is a must win for both United and Liverpool.

United can still make the top four, but have a very difficult run-in with Chelsea and Arsenal to come.

Liverpool are a point behind Manchester City and will need maximum points if they are to clinch the title from United's neighbor's

United will have to do this without Ronaldo though, as a statment from the club's website was issued stating that he would miss the game after the loss.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," Manchester United said in the statement

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy."

It added: "Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

The game kicks off at 20.00 and can be watched on Sky Sports

See More: Cristiano Ronaldo, Football, Liverpool

Related

Ronaldo: "Anything other than a top three finish cannot be tolerated"
Sport 3 months ago

Ronaldo: "Anything other than a top three finish cannot be tolerated"

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Watch as Keane and Carragher have furious row in Sky Sports studio over Ronaldo
Sport 4 months ago

Watch as Keane and Carragher have furious row in Sky Sports studio over Ronaldo

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Cristiano Ronaldo
Sport 5 months ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Cristiano Ronaldo

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill  and Henry de Bromhead's Honeysuckle will not meet at Punchestown
Sport 20 hours ago

Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill  and Henry de Bromhead's Honeysuckle will not meet at Punchestown

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United will have to be 'extremely good' for the Liverpool game
Sport 21 hours ago

Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United will have to be 'extremely good' for the Liverpool game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shane Lowry missed out on a play-off in the final round of the RBC Heritage yesterday
Sport 23 hours ago

Shane Lowry missed out on a play-off in the final round of the RBC Heritage yesterday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Robbie Power dissects the Irish Grand National
Sport 1 day ago

Robbie Power dissects the Irish Grand National

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'We just didn't have enough': Postecoglou disappointed as Celtic treble hopes dashed after Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers
Sport 1 day ago

'We just didn't have enough': Postecoglou disappointed as Celtic treble hopes dashed after Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy