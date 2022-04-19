ACCORDING TO A REPORT by The Daily Star Liverpool fans are set to perform a minutes applause for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in tonight's game between the sides.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez released a joint-statement on Instagram on Sunday about the loss of their baby son.

The statement read: "It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,”

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel."

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Liverpool fans are planning to stage a minute's applause in the seventh minute for Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United's visit to Anfield on Tuesday evening following the heartbreaking news of his baby son's death. pic.twitter.com/KvtHHi89sl — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 19, 2022

The father of four has requested privacy for him and his family at this period of time to mourn the loss.

The football family came together to offer their condolences to the pair after the loss yesterday.

Now it appears that the Anfield crowd will perform a kind gesture toward Ronaldo in the seventh minute, when the sides meet tonight.

This movie has received widespread support from United and Liverpool fans despite the bitter rivalry the two clubs hold toward one another.

One Manchester United fan said: "Rivalry aside, some good people out there."

Another said: "Fair play. A very nice gesture. Nice to see some things can be put above even the fiercest of rivalries."

Tonight's game is a must win for both United and Liverpool.

United can still make the top four, but have a very difficult run-in with Chelsea and Arsenal to come.

Liverpool are a point behind Manchester City and will need maximum points if they are to clinch the title from United's neighbor's

United will have to do this without Ronaldo though, as a statment from the club's website was issued stating that he would miss the game after the loss.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," Manchester United said in the statement

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy."

It added: "Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

The game kicks off at 20.00 and can be watched on Sky Sports