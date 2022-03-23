Liverpool set to snap up promising Irish youngster Trent-Kone-Doherty

Liverpool have snapped up one of Ireland's most promising youngsters and have bypassed the Brexit rule, where only kids born in Ireland over the age of 18 are allowed to move to the UK

Trent-Kone-Doherty plays for Derry City and turns 16 this summer and can move to the UK due to his location being based in the UK with a home address.

Kids born in the south of the country have all had to move to the likes of Germany and Italy because of Brexit. These include the likes of Cathal Hefferan at AC Milan, Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah (Udinese) and others.

Kone-Doherty's paternal mother is from Derry, while his father has African heritage.



He was involved with both Paul Osam's U-16 squad and Colin O'Brien's U-17 group last year.

Kone-Doherty has previously spent time training with Celtic but Liverpool have made an assertive move for his services with Derry in line for a six figure sum in compensation.

Kone-Doherty is a right footer who can play on either flank. He was involved with Ruaidhri Higgins' first team during preseason and was on the bench for last week's Premier Division game with St Patrick's Athletic, but primarily trains and plays with Derry City's underage squads.

It remains to be seen if the youngster will ever play for Liverpool with the competition, but good luck to him.