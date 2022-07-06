LOITV announce two live Europa Conference League fixtures and Shamrock Rovers won 3-0 last night

LOITV will broadcast two UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round fixtures, bringing European competition to League of Ireland supporters.

Derry City are set to host FC Riga at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Thursday, July 7 with kick-off at 7.45pm and the first leg will be available to watch on LOITV.

The match will be available to purchase for just €7 as the Candystripes begin their European campaign.



EUROPEAN STREAM 💻 We are happy to announce that both legs of our tie against Riga will be available for supporters to stream.



Tomorrow's home leg will be on #LOITV

Purchase your pass now ✅https://t.co/tyGCUYkV5d



Away leg details TBC

— Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) July 6, 2022



Sligo Rovers are set to host Bala Town at the Showgrounds in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg tie on Thursday, July 14, with kick-off at 7pm, and the match will be live on LOITV.

The match will be available to purchase for just €7 as Sligo look to qualify for the second qualifying round.

You can purchase both matches on loitv.ie now.

In other news Shamrock Rovers came on top in a 3-0 win over Hibernians of Malta yesterday.

First-half goals from Ronan Finn and Dylan Watts, and a late strike from Rory Gaffney put Rovers in the driving seat for the second leg next Tuesday.

Gaffney could have been sent off for a kick out at defender Gabriel Artiles after being taken to the ground, but avoided a red caution from the ref.

"I definitely caught him, but I didn't mean to catch him," Gaffney told RTÉ Sport after collecting his player of the match award.

"I tried to get him off me, but I didn’t think I was going to...I think I caught him on the chin or something, but it was accidental."

Adding on the win Rovers boss Stephen Bradley admitted that the job is not done despite the huge aggregate win in Tallaght.

"It's just half-time, but we’re happy with the position we are in at half-time," said Bradley.

"We’ll review it, see where we can improve and get better and go and try and finish the job next week.

"I think we saw second half what they will bring next week. I think they will be a lot more direct with runners off the ball. We’ve got to make sure we are ready for that."

The second leg will place in next Tuesday at 19.00 in the MFA Centenary Stadium