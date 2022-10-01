London Irish confirm team for clash with Bath Rugby

DECLAN KIDNEY has today announced the side that will tomorrow welcome Bath Rugby to the Gtech Community Stadium for Round 4 of the Gallagher Premiership (3pm kick-off).

Danilo Fischetti, Agustin Creevy and Lovejoy Chawatama are named in the front row, with Api Ratuniyarawa and Rob Simmons in the second row.

Ben Donnell, Tom Pearson, and Matt Rogerson form the back row, with the latter captaining the team.

Ben White and Paddy Jackson continue their half back partnership, and Benhard van Rensburg joins Will Joseph in the centres.

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ben Loader and Henry Arundell combine in the back field to complete the starting XV.

“This fixture has all the makings of a good game of rugby,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“From a neutral’s perspective, I think you can bill most games in the Gallagher Premiership to be an exciting prospect, such is the manner of the sport.

“I think tomorrow’s game is no different and we look forward to welcoming a good crowd down to the Gtech Community Stadium.”

London Irish starting team

Fulback. 15, Henry Arundell

Winger. 14 Ben Loader

Centres.13 Will Joseph, 12 Benhard van Rensburg

Winger. 1111 Ollie Hassell-Collins

Outhalf. 10 Paddy Jackson Scrumhalf. 9 Ben White

Frontrow. 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Lovejoy Chawatama

Secondrow. 4 Api Ratuniyarawa, 5 Rob Simmons

Backrow. 6 Ben Donnell, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Matt Rogerson (c).

Replacements " 16 Isaac Miller, 17 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18 Oliver Hoskins, 19 Josh Caulfield, 20 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21 Chandler Cunningham-South, 22 Caolan Englefield, 23 James Stokes.