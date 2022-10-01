London Irish confirm team for clash with Bath Rugby
Sport

London Irish confirm team for clash with Bath Rugby

DECLAN KIDNEY has today announced the side that will tomorrow welcome Bath Rugby to the Gtech Community Stadium for Round 4 of the Gallagher Premiership (3pm kick-off).

Danilo Fischetti, Agustin Creevy and Lovejoy Chawatama are named in the front row, with Api Ratuniyarawa and Rob Simmons in the second row.

Ben Donnell, Tom Pearson, and Matt Rogerson form the back row, with the latter captaining the team.

Ben White and Paddy Jackson continue their half back partnership, and Benhard van Rensburg joins Will Joseph in the centres.

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ben Loader and Henry Arundell combine in the back field to complete the starting XV.

“This fixture has all the makings of a good game of rugby,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“From a neutral’s perspective, I think you can bill most games in the Gallagher Premiership to be an exciting prospect, such is the manner of the sport.

“I think tomorrow’s game is no different and we look forward to welcoming a good crowd down to the Gtech Community Stadium.”

London Irish starting team

Fulback. 15, Henry Arundell
Winger. 14 Ben Loader
Centres.13 Will Joseph, 12 Benhard van Rensburg
Winger. 1111 Ollie Hassell-Collins
Outhalf. 10 Paddy Jackson Scrumhalf. 9 Ben White
Frontrow. 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Lovejoy Chawatama
Secondrow. 4 Api Ratuniyarawa, 5 Rob Simmons
Backrow. 6 Ben Donnell, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Matt Rogerson (c).

Replacements " 16 Isaac Miller, 17 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18 Oliver Hoskins, 19 Josh Caulfield, 20 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21 Chandler Cunningham-South, 22 Caolan Englefield, 23 James Stokes.

See More: London Irish, Rugby

Related

Exiles name squad for Saints’ cup visit
Sport 5 days ago

Exiles name squad for Saints’ cup visit

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Matt Rogerson will be captain of London Irish for the upcoming season
Sport 1 week ago

Matt Rogerson will be captain of London Irish for the upcoming season

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish name squad for Bristol trip
Sport 1 week ago

Irish name squad for Bristol trip

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Republic of Ireland WNT squad selected for FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off
Sport 4 hours ago

Republic of Ireland WNT squad selected for FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off

By: Conor O'Donoghue

An explainer on Ireland's possible Euro 2024 qualifying group, the draw takes place in October
Sport 5 hours ago

An explainer on Ireland's possible Euro 2024 qualifying group, the draw takes place in October

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Sport on TV this weekend
Sport 6 hours ago

Sport on TV this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Christophe Soumillon has been banned for two months for elbowing an Irish jockey off a horse in a race today
Sport 22 hours ago

Christophe Soumillon has been banned for two months for elbowing an Irish jockey off a horse in a race today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Scoil Scairte providing a 9-week immersive journey into Irish culture, heritage and language
News 1 day ago

Scoil Scairte providing a 9-week immersive journey into Irish culture, heritage and language

By: Sponsored by The Trailblazery