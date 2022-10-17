London Irish vs Saracens Premiership Rugby Cup preview
London Irish vs Saracens Premiership Rugby Cup preview

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Hugh O'Sullivan of London Irish kicks the ball past Will Trenholm of Harlequins during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Harlequins and London Irish at The Stoop on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Declan Kidney has confirmed the squad that will head to the StoneX Stadium to take on Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup on Monday night (7:45pm kick-off), live on BT Sport.

Facundo Gigena, Mike Willemse and Oliver Hoskins are named in the front row, with Ed Scragg and Josh Caulfield in the second row.

Jack Cooke captains the side from the six shirt and is joined in the back row by Isaac Curtis-Harris and Josh Basham.

Hugh O’Sullivan and Jacob Atkins are the halfbacks, and Rory Jennings partners Tom Hitchcock in the centres.

Michael Dykes, Alex Harmes and Logan Trotter are the back three trio.

In the replacements, Joe Powell is set to make his debut for the Club after joining London Irish in the summer.

“It’s a short turnaround from our last outing, but as I have said previously, this busy run of fixtures is a whole squad effort,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“Going to the home of the Premiership leaders for a cup match is a tough assignment and a big challenge, but on we are looking forward to.”

London Irish:

Fullback: 15 Logan Trotter,
Winger: 14 Alex Harmes,
Centres: 13 Tom Hitchcock, 12 Rory Jennings,
Winger: 11: Michael Dykes,
Outhalf: 10 Jacob Atkins, Scrumhalf: 9 Hugh O’Sullivan,
Firstrow: 1 Facundo Gigena, 2 Mike Willemse, 3 Oliver Hoskins,
Secondrow: 4 Ed Scragg, 5 Josh Caulfield,
Backrow: 6 Jack Cooke (c), 7 Isaac Curtis-Harris, 8 Josh Basham.

Replacementss: 16 Joseph Vajner, 17 Jamie Jack, 18 Mikey Summerfield, 19 Hallam Chapman, 20 Ben Atkins, 21 Joe Powell, 22 Monty Bradbury, 23 Jack Walsh.

