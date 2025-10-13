Luke Littler dominates Luke Humphries with World Grand Prix win

LUKE LITTLER continued his meteoric rise in professional darts by securing his first World Grand Prix title with a 6-1 victory over world number one Luke Humphries in Leicester on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old prodigy, already a familiar name after a stunning debut less than two years ago, showed precision under pressure as he faced an opponent many had favoured heading into the final.

While the scoreline suggests a one-sided affair, the match was tightly contested in many sets.

Littler’s talent shone through in key moments, where he held his nerve to claim the first four sets from 2-2 situations.

"I'm very happy to tick it off," said Littler, who confirmed he’ll be competing in the World Youth Championship on Monday.

"It’s not the easiest tournament to win. This week has been so tough, but now I’ve picked the trophy up; it’s one I can tick off, and there’s not many left."

The match wasn’t without drama.

In the third set, Littler narrowly missed out on a rare nine-dart finish, faltering at the final dart on the bullseye.

Humphries briefly rallied in the fourth and fifth sets, producing a stunning 154 and high-pressure checkouts, but Littler’s relentless scoring and clinical finishing proved too much in the closing stages.

Humphries, who was runner-up at the same event last year, acknowledged the teenager's exceptional form.

"He’s so clinical. I missed chances early, and once he’s ahead, it’s hard to stop him. Double 16 used to be my friend, it wasn’t tonight."

Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle lauded Littler’s performance, calling him a "generational talent" and suggesting there's “no ceiling” to what the young star can achieve.

Littler has now won seven major televised titles, including the World Championship, Premier League, and World Matchplay.

"What’s impressive is how grounded he is," Mardle said.

"He just ticks trophies off like it’s normal. He’s already achieved more than many players do in decades."

Despite the defeat, Mardle praised Humphries’ response, calling his post-match interview one of the most honest and admirable he’s seen from any athlete.

Humphries vowed to improve, promising he would work harder to ensure Littler doesn’t “walk away with it all the time.”

With his latest victory, Littler has closed the gap in the world rankings and now sits just behind Humphries, raising the possibility that he could soon become the youngest world number one in darts history.