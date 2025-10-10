Over £1m stolen from Northern Irish ATM

A MAJOR cross-border police investigation is underway after a masked gang stole more than £1 million during an armed robbery at a cash machine.

The robbery occurred early Wednesday morning at a filling station on Caledon Road, Aughnacloy, where security staff were servicing an ATM.

The robbers, dressed in boiler suits and masks and believed to be carrying firearms, forced the security personnel into the ATM bunker before seizing several boxes of cash from their van and the machine itself.

Detectives suspect the robbery was carried out by an organised crime group and are working closely with An Garda Síochána as they probe possible links to similar incidents on both sides of the Irish border.

Gardaí are also investigating whether the same gang was involved in a recent attempted ATM raid in Clones, County Monaghan, just 30 miles away, as well as a separate incident in Jonesborough.

Security firm Pivotal Sec Plus, whose vehicle was targeted, said their priority remains the wellbeing of their employees.

“This was a frightening experience, and we are supporting our staff as best we can,” a company spokesperson said, adding that they are cooperating fully with police.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts condemned the robbery as “utterly unacceptable” and highlighted the growing difficulty in accessing cash for many communities.

“These incidents accelerate the decline of ATMs and disproportionately affect those reliant on cash for daily needs,” he said, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew also condemned the robbery, describing it as “disgraceful” and urging anyone with information to assist police.

Investigators have appealed for dashcam footage and eyewitness accounts to help trace the movements of the suspects and the getaway vehicle.

They have also confirmed ongoing collaboration with law enforcement across the border to identify potential criminal links.