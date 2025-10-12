Disgraced former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins killed in prison

IAN WATKINS, the disgraced former frontman of Welsh rock band Lostprophets, has been killed in prison.

In 2013, Watkins was sentenced to 29 years behind bars for child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder at HMP Wakefield.

Watkins, 48, was the lead singer and co-founder of Lostprophets, with the band going on to achieve a string of Top-40 hits and a No. 1 album in the British charts.

They also won six Kerrang! Awards and an NME award but after Watkins was charged in 2012, the group cancelled their tour dates and subsequently disbanded.

Ahead of his trial in 2013, Watkins pleaded guilty to 13 child sex offences, including conspiring to rape a child and three counts of sexual assault involving children.

He was sentenced to 35 years, with six years to be served on licence, while his co-defendants, the mothers of children he abused, were each jailed for 17 and 14 years.

During the sentencing, the judge said the three had 'plumbed new depths of depravity'.

West Yorkshire Police said on Saturday morning that they were called to a report of an assault on a prisoner at HMP Wakefield, where Watkins was serving his sentence.

"A man aged 48 was found with serious injuries. Despite medical attention he was pronounced dead at the scene," read a statement.

"Two men aged 25 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

"Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing."