Heather Humphreys contrasts herself against Catherine Connolly in latest debate

WITH just 11 days to go until the Irish presidential election, the two remaining candidates have laid out sharply contrasting visions for the country’s future, with unity, neutrality and national identity dominating the debate.

In a televised debate hosted by RTÉ, independent candidate Catherine Connolly called on the Irish government to take concrete steps toward preparing for a united Ireland.

Backed by a left-leaning alliance that includes the major opposition party Sinn Féin, Connolly emphasised the importance of proactive planning rooted in the Good Friday Agreement and Article 3 of the Irish Constitution.

"The framework is already there, and the cross-border infrastructure is functioning well,” Connolly said.

“We need to prepare for unity, with consent and in recognition of all communities. The government must lead this.”

She criticised the lack of progress on a promised green paper and cross-party committee on Irish unity and pledged that her first official visit as president would be to Northern Ireland.

In contrast, Fine Gael candidate and former government minister Heather Humphreys focused on fostering reconciliation and building trust across communities in Northern Ireland.

Drawing on her own Protestant background and proximity to the border in County Monaghan, Humphreys highlighted her engagement with both nationalist and unionist communities.

“There is peace, but also deep division,” she said.

“We need to educate people across Ireland about our shared history and build bridges, not walls.”

The debate also highlighted differences over Irish military neutrality and the controversial government proposal to scrap the triple lock mechanism for overseas deployment of Irish Defence Forces.

The existing system requires approval from the UN, the Irish government and the Dáil.

Connolly defended the triple lock as fundamental to Ireland’s neutral stance, arguing any changes should be put to a referendum.

“Neutrality is not a passive policy, it’s a commitment to peace,” she said.

Humphreys, while affirming her support for neutrality, questioned whether Ireland should have to rely on approval from foreign powers like Russia or China, given their veto power on the UN Security Council.

“We need the autonomy to decide on peacekeeping missions ourselves,” she said.

Beyond policy, the campaign has been coloured by personal and political contrasts.

Connolly, a long-time critic of the establishment, has faced scrutiny over past decisions, including a taxpayer-funded trip to Syria and the hiring of a staffer with a gun conviction.

Nonetheless, she has remained firm, emphasising her commitment to rehabilitation and transparency.

Humphreys, representing the government establishment after more than a decade in national politics, has faced criticism for a perceived lack of independent voice.

She has attempted to define her campaign around experience, pro-EU credentials, and a focus on trade diplomacy, proposing presidential-led trade missions to strengthen international investment.

The Irish presidential election is set for Friday, October 24.