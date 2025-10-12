Gardaí investigate discovery of two bodies in Co. Clare

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies in Co. Clare.

The bodies, believed to be that of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s, were found at a residential property in Doolin late on Saturday night.

They have since been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where post mortems are due to be carried out.

"The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation," added a garda statement.

While the investigation is at an early stage, it is not believed foul play is suspected.