Man arrested in Co. Tyrone charged with sexual offences
News

A MAN has been arrested in Co. Tyrone in connection with suspected child sex offences.

The 47-year-old was detained in the Strabane area on Saturday on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child.

He has been since charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child and arranging or facilitating the commission of a sex offence against a child.

The man is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, October 13.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," added a statement from the PSNI.

