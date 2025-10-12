Murphy 'investing in people' as it opens new Scotland office

CONSTRUCTION company Murphy opened a new office in Scotland this week, saying the move is an investment in people and that it wants to recruit staff from the region.

The new ASTI Hub North office in Thurso has been established as Murphy prepares to help SSEN Transmission deliver electricity infrastructure projects across the north of the country.

The utilities company is set to invest around £20bn in new and upgraded infrastructure to help Scotland reach its energy security and clean power targets.

The new Murphy office marks a strategic expansion into Caithness, with the team keen to attract new staff from the area.

"This new hub, alongside ASTI Hub South in Alness, reflects our ongoing investment in people, infrastructure and local partnerships," said Liam Corr, Energy Managing Director at Murphy.

"Together, these facilities will form a strategic backbone for project delivery and support us in this first phase of recruitment, with the Thurso Hub itself creating up to 50 new skilled roles in the region alongside the 80 people already employed in Alness, laying the foundation for a significantly expanded workforce as our operations scale up across Caithness."

'People, skills and prosperity'

The new office and jobs are associated with SSEN Transmission's proposed overhead power line project connecting Spittal, Loch Buidhe and Beauly as well as two new substations.

However, it will also act as a northern base for project teams and support services, with a focus on collaboration, compliance and consistent standards across all operations.

Additionally, it will serve as a focal point for community engagement and stakeholder interaction.

"The new employment being created by Murphy in Thurso is about people, skills and prosperity," said Kevin Smith, Programme Director for Onshore at SSEN Transmission.

"It's about unlocking the economic potential of the Highlands: delivering world-class infrastructure, investing in training and creating high-quality careers in the north of Scotland that simply wouldn't exist without the critical investment to upgrade the electricity transmission network."

Murphy, which was founded by Kerry native John Murphy, celebrates its 75th anniversary next year, by which time it aims to become the leading family-owned construction business as part of its 'Murphy at 75' strategy.

The company currently has offices in Ireland, Britain, Canada and the US.