Investigation launched after man's body found in Co. Cork

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man's body was found in Co. Cork.

The discovery was made at Rockview Terrace in Doneraile, Mallow, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardái say they are 'investigating all of the circumstances' surrounding the death of the man, who was aged in his 40s.

The Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted to attend the scene.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the case while a liaison officer has been assigned to provide support to the family.

Gardaí want to speak to witnesses or anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of Doneraile from between 12am and 2am today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31 450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.