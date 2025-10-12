Investigation launched after man's body found in Co. Cork
News

Investigation launched after man's body found in Co. Cork

FIle photo (Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man's body was found in Co. Cork.

The discovery was made at Rockview Terrace in Doneraile, Mallow, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardái say they are 'investigating all of the circumstances' surrounding the death of the man, who was aged in his 40s.

The Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted to attend the scene.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the case while a liaison officer has been assigned to provide support to the family.

Gardaí want to speak to witnesses or anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of Doneraile from between 12am and 2am today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31 450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Cork

Related
News 1 week ago

Illustration issued by Gardaí to help identify skeletal remains found at construction site

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Co. Cork man charged with historic rape of teenage girl in London

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 weeks ago

Young Cork girl sets up fundraiser to raise money for charity that supported her late sister

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Over £1m stolen from Northern Irish ATM

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

NI Justice Minister faces down dozens of protesters outside her home

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Police appeal for ‘distressing image’ not to be shared following Newry collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

No case for misconduct charges against Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Heather Humphreys' campaign mistakes German Reichstag for Belfast City Hall

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 2 days ago

Kodaline announce breakup but final album on the way

By: Mark Murphy