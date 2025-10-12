'Proudly Irish' financial services company Stripe unveils new Dublin headquarters

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has described financial services company Stripe as 'a true Irish success story' at the unveiling of the company's new Dublin office.

Founded in America in 2010 by Irish brothers John and Patrick Collison, Stripe revealed earlier this year that it processed $1.4tn in total global payment volume in 2024.

However, with a healthy domestic clientele selling around the world and 2,000 new Irish users joining every month, the company has tripled the size of its Dublin base.

The site at One Wilton Park is one of the firm's two global headquarters, with the other located in San Francisco.

"Stripe is a true Irish success story, powering the growth of millions of businesses at home and abroad," said Mr Martin.

"I wish them every success in their new, state-of-the-art Dublin headquarters.

"We are committed to ensuring Ireland remains competitive on a global stage and an attractive home for businesses like Stripe to thrive in the long term."

'Sucking diesel'

Co-founder and president John Collison and Chief Revenue Officer Eileen O'Mara unveiled Stripe's new 14,500 sq/m site this week as it prepares for its next phase of growth.

It currently serves 70,000 Irish businesses and solopreneurs, with 2,000 new Irish users joining every month.

Irish businesses have grown their collective payment volume 100-fold since the company last moved offices in 2016.

Despite increasing barriers to international trade, Irish businesses that use Stripe remain staunchly global.

Over two-thirds (70 per cent) of Irish users are selling internationally and they have collectively grown their cross-border payment volume by 37 per cent over the last 12 months.

"Stripe is proudly Irish and we're thrilled to double down on our global operations here," said Collison.

"The Irish internet economy is sucking diesel, and this new headquarters will help us support growth for businesses all across Europe."

Growth

The new HQ will house expanding teams in engineering, product, operations and sales while bolstering Stripe's efforts to help users adopt frontier technology such as AI and cryptocurrency.

The building features large event spaces designed to bring together founders and business leaders based in Ireland and across Europe.

Beyond its core business, Stripe continues to invest in programmes to accelerate scientific and technological progress in Ireland.

These include the Stripe Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, the youth accelerator Patch and the Irish Maths Olympiad.