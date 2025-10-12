Man dies following three-vehicle collision in Co. Kilkenny
News

A MAN has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co. Kilkenny.

The incident occurred on the N10 at Templemartin at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Two other people injured in the collision were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a garda statement.

"An adult male and female travelling in the second car were taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The occupants of the third vehicle did not require immediate hospital treatment.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the local coroner has been notified."

Witnesses or anyone with camera footage from the area around the time of the incident are asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

