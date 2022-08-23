Mangerial departures and arrivals in the GAA today

A lot of departures and arrivals have occurred in the GAA today.

Here they are

Johnny Kelly will take over the Offaly senior hurlers

Firstly, Johnny Kelly is set to take the Offaly senior hurling job.

Kelly is set to over from former Kilkenny man Michael Fennelly. Kelly previously served as Offaly coach under Fennelly but is now set to take over the top job.

He has guided Portumna to the 2009 All Ireland club title defeating Waterford's De La Salle at Croke Park, led Coolderry to an Offaly SHC title in 2015, and also won Borris-Ileigh to a first Tipperary SHC crown since 1986.

The news will be confirmed by the Offaly board soon report RTE Sport

Offaly will play in the Joe McDonagh Cup next season and will operate in Division 2 of the Allianz League.