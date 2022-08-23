Mangerial departures and arrivals in the GAA today

A lot of departures and arrivals have occurred in the GAA today.
Johnny Kelly will take over the Offaly senior hurlers
Firstly, Johnny Kelly is set to take the Offaly senior hurling job.
Kelly is set to over from former Kilkenny man Michael Fennelly. Kelly previously served as Offaly coach under Fennelly but is now set to take over the top job.
He has guided Portumna to the 2009 All Ireland club title defeating Waterford's De La Salle at Croke Park, led Coolderry to an Offaly SHC title in 2015, and also won Borris-Ileigh to a first Tipperary SHC crown since 1986.
The news will be confirmed by the Offaly board soon report RTE Sport
Offaly will play in the Joe McDonagh Cup next season and will operate in Division 2 of the Allianz League.
Limerick manager Billy Lee has left the Limerick footballers
Limerick football boss Billy Lee has left his role after six seasons.
The Newcastle native stepped will step down from his role with 'immediate effect'
A statement read: "We would like to thank Billy for his enormous effort and the success he has delivered over the past six seasons, winning the Division 4 National Football League title, the McGrath Cup, gaining promotion to Division Two in the National Football League and reaching this year's Munster Senior Football Final,"
Lee led Limerick from Division 4 to Division 2 during his tenure. He also helped Limerick reach a Munster final, beating Clare. Limerick were beaten by heavy favourites Kerry in the final.
"I would like to thank Billy for his contribution to Limerick Football over the past six seasons and the success associated with him at the helm of our flagship football team. I wish Billy and his family every success into the future," said Limerick County board chairman John Cregan.
Kevin McStay is now the Mayo senior football manager
Kevin McStay has been confirmed as Mayo's new manager. He has been handed a four-year deal.
McStay replaced the already departed James Horan. Horan stepped down after another disappointing Championship campaign for Mayo.
McStay won two Connacht titles and an All Star during his playing career with Mayo.
"It was always a desire of mine to return someday to manage the Mayo Senior Football team and I am very grateful to have been given this opportunity now," McStay said.
"I am looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead, and I will leave no stone unturned in my efforts to keep Mayo competitive and challenging for national honours."
"I want to thank all the candidates that put their name forward for the position of Mayo Senior Football manager," said Mayo GAA Chairperson Seamus Tuohy.
"It was an arduous process, but we are confident we have chosen the best person for the job. Kevin has a proven track record with both Roscommon and St. Brigid's GAA club, and he brings a wealth of experience to the position."
