Martin O'Neill was to blame for AWOL U21 incident says former Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor
Sport

Martin O'Neill was to blame for AWOL U21 incident says former Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 22: Gabriel Agbonlahor of Aston Villa battles for the ball with John O'Shea of Manchester United as Aston Villa Manager Martin O Neill gestures from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 22, 2008 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

FORMER ASTON Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has blamed former Ireland and Villa manager for his exclusion from the England's squad for the U21 European Championships in the 2006/07 season,

Agbonlahor was one England's most exciting prospects at the time and had made his debut for Villa in 2006.

He would score nine goals and appeared in every game for the club that season and receive a call up to England's squad for the U21 European Championships that summer.

Agbonlahor made the British tabloids for failing to turn up for international duty. 

Stuart Pearce, the England manager at the time dropped for thinking the midlands forward went AWOL, but speaking on Talksport this morning Agbonlahor set the record straight and said that his former manager was at fault for the fiasco. 



Agbonlahor said O' Neill told him to skip the tournament to rest up after a long season with Villa, but the Northern-Irishman didn't tell Pearce at the time

It was a misunderstanding, `` Agbonlahor admitted."

"I had played every game in my first season for Villa and Martin O'Neill wanted me to rest in the summer and enjoy my summer off."

Knowing Martin as you know him Ally [McCoist], he forgot to tell Stuart Peace. They all attended the start of the tournament at the hotel and I'm not there because 

"Pearce is fuming, he is fuming..."

"It was a misunderstanding from the gaffer not telling him. It was all over Sky Sports, breaking news 'Gabby has gone AWOL from the U21s'..."

"It was a misunderstanding, Martin O'Neill is to blame."

The pair worked together after the tournament and seemed to have made up with each other. The pair spent another three years with each other until the O' Neills departure in 2010.

See More: Football, Gabby Agbonlahor, Martin O'Neill

Related

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge believes holding semi-finals at Wembley devalues the FA-Cup
Sport 2 hours ago

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge believes holding semi-finals at Wembley devalues the FA-Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of Ireland games with illness
Sport 3 hours ago

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of Ireland games with illness

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Liverpool set to snap up promising Irish youngster Trent-Kone-Doherty
Sport 22 hours ago

Liverpool set to snap up promising Irish youngster Trent-Kone-Doherty

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Greg McWilliams names Ireland team for TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales
Sport 50 minutes ago

Greg McWilliams names Ireland team for TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales

By: Conor O'Donoghue

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland
Culture 3 hours ago

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Top tips for taking care of your tulips this spring
Home & Garden 4 hours ago

Top tips for taking care of your tulips this spring

By: Charlie Wilkins

Ukrainian President to address both Houses of the Oireachtas in coming weeks
News 5 hours ago

Ukrainian President to address both Houses of the Oireachtas in coming weeks

By: Connell McHugh

Bellator returns to Ireland on the 23rd of September, Peter Queally and Sinead Kavanagh to star
Sport 5 hours ago

Bellator returns to Ireland on the 23rd of September, Peter Queally and Sinead Kavanagh to star

By: Conor O'Donoghue