Masters: Tee-times for Irish golfers Rory Mcllroy, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power, and Padraig Harrington

THE MASTERS starts this Thursday on the 7th of April.
The Masters Tournament often referred to as simply The Masters, or the U.S. Masters outside North America and is one of the four major championships in professional golf.
Last year's winner was the Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama, who won with a score of ten under par.
Ireland will have four representatives competing to win the coveted green jacket. These include Waterford's Seamus Power, Irish Open winner Shane Lowry, four time major winner Rory Mcllroy, and two-time British open winner Padraig Harrington.
Ireland has never had a winner at the Master's and the four Irish golfers competing will look to change that this week when they tee off.
Here are tee times for all four of Ireland's entries for the first two rounds.
Seamus Power
Round one - Thursday, 7 April
Power will tee off with Patrick Reed and Lucas Herbert at 17.24
17:24 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Seamus Power (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)
Round two - Friday, 8 April
14:06 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Seamus Power (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)
Shane Lowry
Round one - Thursday, 7 April
15:01 Max Homa (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Na (US)
Round two - Friday, 8 April
18:08 Max Homa (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Na (US)
Padraig Harrington.
Round one - Thursday, 7 April
13:11 Austin Greaser US)*, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Mike Weir (Can)
Round two - Friday, 8 April
16:18 Austin Greaser (US)*, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Mike Weir (Can)
Rory Mcllroy
Round one - Thursday, 7 April
19:03 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)
Round two - Friday, 8 April
15:45 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)
In order to make the cut after 36 holes, players must be in the top 50 places at the end of day 2.
The game's ultimate competitor has returned to Augusta National. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QoAjuvBKj1
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2022