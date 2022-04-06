Masters: Tee-times for Irish golfers Rory Mcllroy, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power, and Padraig Harrington

THE MASTERS starts this Thursday on the 7th of April.

The Masters Tournament often referred to as simply The Masters, or the U.S. Masters outside North America and is one of the four major championships in professional golf.

Last year's winner was the Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama, who won with a score of ten under par.

Ireland will have four representatives competing to win the coveted green jacket. These include Waterford's Seamus Power, Irish Open winner Shane Lowry, four time major winner Rory Mcllroy, and two-time British open winner Padraig Harrington.

Ireland has never had a winner at the Master's and the four Irish golfers competing will look to change that this week when they tee off.

Here are tee times for all four of Ireland's entries for the first two rounds.

Seamus Power

Round one - Thursday, 7 April

Power will tee off with Patrick Reed and Lucas Herbert at 17.24

17:24 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Seamus Power (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)

Round two - Friday, 8 April

14:06 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Seamus Power (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)

Shane Lowry

Round one - Thursday, 7 April

15:01 Max Homa (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Na (US)

Round two - Friday, 8 April

18:08 Max Homa (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Na (US)

Padraig Harrington.

Round one - Thursday, 7 April

13:11 Austin Greaser US)*, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Mike Weir (Can)

Round two - Friday, 8 April

16:18 Austin Greaser (US)*, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Mike Weir (Can)

Rory Mcllroy

Round one - Thursday, 7 April

19:03 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

Round two - Friday, 8 April

15:45 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

In order to make the cut after 36 holes, players must be in the top 50 places at the end of day 2.