MUNSTER, ULSTER, AND CONNACHT have named their teams for the second round of the URC this weekend.

Munster travel to Rodney Parade to take on Dragons on Sunday on 3pm.

Eight changes have been made to the starting side.

Ulster travel to face Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday (1pm).

Connacht travel to South Africa to face the URC champions DHL Stormers in Stellenbosch (1.30pm Irish time)

Nine changes have been made to the side that lost to Ulster in the opening weekend.

Here are the three starting line-ups for the weekend.

Dragons v Munster, Sunday (KO 3.00pm), live on RTÉ 2.

Fullback 15. Mike Haley

Winger 14. Keith Earls

Centres 13. Malakai Fekitoa 12. Dan Goggin

Winger 11. Simon Zebo

Out half 10. Ben Healy Scrumhalf 9. Craig Casey

Front row 1. Dave Kilcoyne 2. Niall Scannell 3. Stephen Archer

Second row 4. Jean Kleyn 5. Fineen Wycherley

Backrow 6.Jack O’Donoghue, 7.Peter O’Mahony(C), 8. Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Liam Coombes.

Scarlets v Ulster, Saturday(KO 1.00pm), live on Premier Sports 1.

Fullback 15. Michael Lowry

Winger 14. Aaron Sexton

Centres 13.Luke Marshall 12. Stuart McCloskey

Winger 11. Jacob Stockdale

Out half 10. Billy Burns Scrumhalf 9. John Cooney

Front row 1. Andy Warwick 2. Rob Herring 3. Marty Moore

Second row 4.Alan O’Connor (Capt.) 5. Kieran Treadwell

Backrow 6. Matty Rea 7.Marcus Rea, 8. Nick Timoney

Replacements: Declan Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Sean Reffell, Dave Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Craig Gilroy

Stormers v Connacht, Saturday(KO 1.30pm), live on RTÉ 2.

Fullback 15. Oran McNulty

Winger 14. John Porch

Centres 13. Byron Ralston 12. Tom Farrell

Winger 11. Mack Hansen

Out half 10. Conor Fitzgerald Scrumhalf 9. Caolin Blade

Front row 1. Denis Buckley , 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin, 3. Finlay Bealham

Second row 4. Josh Murphy 5. Niall Murray

Backrow. 6. Cian Prendergast, 7. Jarrad Butler, 8. Paul Boyle

Replacements