NBA FInals: Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics to claim their fourth title NBA title in eight years

Sport

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Andre Iguodala #9, Draymond Green #23, Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors pose for a photo after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

STEPH CURRY and the Golden State Warriors won the fourth NBA Championship in eight years after beating the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. 

Steve Kerr's side overcome the Celtics in their own backyard with a score of 103-90, and with that have proven themselves as one the greatest basketball teams in sporting memory. The win for the Warriors is also their seventh in their history. 

The California side won titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018, but lost the 2016 and 2019 finals before missing out on the play-offs in the past two seasons while rebuilding their squad and have now reached the promised land again.

 The Warriors at one stage in the series were 1-0 and 2-1 down in the seven-game finals series, but a win at home last week set up the clincher and with that came the win to avoid game 7 

Curry scored 34 points, shot 12-for-21 from the floor and 6-for-11 from 3-point territory.  

And with that Curry became the NBA Finals MVP (most valuable player) for the first time in his career. 

Curry gave an emotional speech after the win and said that the win 'couldn't be taken for granted' 

"I'm so proud of our group, at the beginning of the season nobody thought we would be here except everybody on this court". 

"We were so far away from it", Curry added.  

"We hit rock bottom with injuries and the long road of work ahead and trying to fill in the right pieces and the right guys. You can't ever take this for granted because you never know when you’re going to get back here." 

The win also means that Warriors coach Kerr, who won four won six NBA titles from 1991-1998 with the Chicago bulls, has now won four NBA Championships as a coach.

He is the 7th individual to win 9+ championships as a player and coach, last achieved by Phil Jackson, his former coach at the Bulls

The 56-year-old congratulated his team for the achievement but gave special props to his star player Curry after the game.  

"I'm thrilled for Steph [Curry]," said Kerr. "To me this is his crowning achievement in what's already been an incredible career. 

"I'm obviously thrilled for everyone in that room, and a lot of people had a big hand in this, but the thing with Steph is, without him, none of this happens." 

Ime Udoka, the Celtic coach gave a brief but short statement saying that his young side will be back 

"The future is bright and we're just getting started," Udoka said. 

