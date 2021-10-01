New life-saving project brings resuscitation training to GAA clubs
Sport

THE Irish in Britain (IIB) organisation has launched a new project designed to bring vital resuscitation training to GAA clubs across London.

Through its heart health campaign Green Hearts, IIB has teamed up with the London Lifesavers Project (LLP) to deliver ‘Train the Trainer’ resuscitation training to London GAA clubs and Irish organisations in London.

LLP is a London Ambulance Service (LAS) initiative to train people to deliver resuscitation training using a standardised quality assured training package.

The first train the trainer event recently took place at McGovern Park, London GAA headquarters, and was delivered by two members of the LAS team.

The project came about with the aim of improving survival rates for those who experience cardiac arrest or heart attacks and a key part of the training is in defibrillator use.

In London there are over 6,000 defibrillators available in public places, and each year more lives are being saved by members of the public using one of these devices.

When a person is in cardiac arrest it is vital they receive prompt intervention, so being able to administer a defibrillator effectively can help save lives.

The LAS confirm: “We believe that by receiving training on emergency life support and become familiar with defibrillators, people are more likely to have the confidence to step in to help a bystander who is in cardiac arrest or more likely to know what to do if a loved one collapses at home.”

To find out how your GAA club or organisation can get involved via Green Hearts contact [email protected] .

To find out more about the initiative and to contact the London Ambulance service directly click here.

