Newcastle appointed a new Saudi director and a new kit in the Saudi colours has been leaked

NEWCASTLE have enhanced their ties to Saudi Arabia by confirming that the chief executive of the country's golf federation will their board and a new kit leak in the Saudi Arabia colours.

Former footballer and the chief executive of the Saudi Golf Federation Majed Al Sorour will become the fourth director appointing at the northeast club since the controversial takeover by the PIF in October.

According to reports Al Sorour joins Yasir Al Rumayyan, the governor of the (PIF) which owns an 80 per cent stake in the club, Amanda Staveley, and Jamie Reuben on the board.

A Companies House statement has confirmed that Mr Al Sorour was appointed on May 12



Saudi Golf CEO Majed Al Sorour to become Newcastle United director | @lee_ryder #NUFC https://t.co/bmxm1DvH2b — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) May 13, 2022



Back in January (2022) The Times reported that Al Sorour would be joining the Newcastle United board once the Premier League gave their approval.

This news comes after the club faces huge backlash for an alleged leaked kit that was leaked yesterday.

The new Newcastle Jersey has the same colours as the national team kit of the Gulf state. The new away jersey is designed by kit suppliers Castore,

When the takeover happened, Newcastle's new owners had to assure the Premier League there was no connection between PIF and the Saudi state before their £305million takeover was approved in October.

Fans have disagreed with that sentiment with the announcement of the new jersey and another Saudi appointment today

"This isn't even sportswashing anymore. It is too blunt and blatant to be called that. But Amanda will tell you that there's no political involvement", said one user.

Another said: "Football sold its soul long ago. The Premier League and Sky have killed “our” game. Not a pop at #NUFC specifically, honestly. This is the modern, big club way now. Makes you sick.

Newcastle play Arsenal on Monday.