Nicholas Latifi reveals he got death threats since impacting F1 finale
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Nicholas Latifi of Canada and Williams and his girlfriend Sandra Dziwiszek walk in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

NICHOLAS LATIFI has said that he received death threats after Formula One's controversial ending. 

The Williams driver was subjected to vile abuse after his crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix impacted the stunning finale.

Latafi crashed into the wall with five laps left, with the safety car halting Lewis Hamilton's lead.

It allowed Max Verstappen to pit for fresher tyres and ultimately overtake Hamilton to win the drivers' championship after FIA race director Michal Masi's call to allow the five lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves.

Latifi wrote on his website on Tuesday:

"Going back to the race weekend, as soon as the checkered flag dropped, I knew how things were likely to play out on social media.

"The fact that I felt it would be best if I deleted Instagram and Twitter on my phone for a few days says all we need to know about how cruel the online world can be.

"The ensuing hate, abuse, and threats on social media were not really a surprise to me as it's just the stark reality of the world we live in right now.

"I'm no stranger to being talked about negatively online, I think every sports person who competes on the world stage knows they're under extreme scrutiny and this comes with the territory sometimes.

"But as we've seen time and time again, across all different sports, it only takes one incident at the wrong time to have things completely blown out of proportion and bring out the worst in people who are so-called 'fans' of the sport.

"What shocked me was the extreme tone of the hate, abuse, and even the death threats I received.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi : News Photo Photo by Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

He added

"To the people who don't understand or don't agree with that, that's fine with me. You can have your opinion. But to use those opinions to fuel hatred, abuse and threats of violence, not only to me, but to those closest to me as well, tells me these people are not true fans of the sport.

"Thankfully, I'm comfortable enough in my own skin, and I've been in this world long enough that I can do a pretty good job of just letting any negativity wash over me.

"But I know I'm not alone in thinking that a negative comment always seems to stick out more - and can sometimes be enough to drown out 100 positive ones."

