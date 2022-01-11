Novak Djokovic: Australian authorities investigating inaccuracies in border entry form.
NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S Australian Open adventure could be thrown into further dispute as Australian authorities investigate inaccuracies in his border entry form.

The issue under scrutiny regarding the entry form is whether the tennis player might have incorrectly filled it out when he ticked a box indicating he hadn't traveled in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia on 6 January.

Djokovic's travel declaration form was released after his victory in Melbourne on Monday. It claims that the Serbian had not traveled to any other countries in the 14 days before his departure to Australia on 4 January.

But images have surfaced showing the Tennis star in his homeland of Serbia and Spain over the festive period.

The tennis star has received criticism for appearing in public in Belgrade 24 hours after apparently testing positive for Covid-19 on 16 December. He is said to have used this test in his legal case for the Covid-19 vaccine exemption.

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke will now decide if he will cancel the visa despite the Serbian winning the visa battle in Federal Circuit Court yesterday.

Meanwhile Djokovic's former coach from 2014 to 2016, said that Djokovic will have to face a harsh crowd as he aims to win a record 21 Grand Slam. 

Borris Becker spoke to the BBC:

"I’m sure there will be a couple of boos and whistles, but he’s used to that.

"He was always a street-fighter who had to fight the odds and win over the crowd, and it was fascinating in last year’s US Open final when they finally embraced him.

"The crowd will be difficult with him but with each match he starts, he will win the crowd and they will embrace him again. But he is going to have a difficult first week."

Becker also admitted he was concerned at the prospect of similar problems in the future, and reiterated his belief that the world number one should accept a vaccine.

"I’m sure the French Open and Wimbledon will be watching the Melbourne saga, and I’m sure they will have strict rules on who can play and who cannot play," Becker added.

"It’s everybody’s choice but life is more difficult if you don’t want to be vaccinated. Personally I’d advise him to be vaccinated eventually because life would be easier for him, but ultimately it’s his choice and we have to respect that."

