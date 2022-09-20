O'Brien names MU17 squad for Dutch friendlies
O'Brien names MU17 squad for Dutch friendlies

Cork , Ireland - 13 October 2021; Republic of Ireland manager Colin O'Brien celebrates after Justin Ferizaj of Republic of Ireland scored his side's second goal during the UEFA U17 Championship Qualifying Round Group 5 match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Turner's Cross in Cork. (Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-17s Head Coach Colin O’Brien has named a 20-man squad for a double-header of friendlies against The Netherlands this week.

Ireland have travelled to North Brabant and will play The Dutch tomorrow and Friday.

The games will form part of the preparation for the first round of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers in Norway next month. Ireland are drawn in Group 10 with Armenia, Belarus and Norway.

Republic of Ireland Men's Under-17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bray Wanderers), Jason Healy (Waterford)

Defenders: Daniel Babb (UCD), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Sean Mackey (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Adam O’Halloran (Galway United), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Anthony Dodd (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic),Danny McGrath (Bohemians), Gabriel Gartside-Kelly (Manchester City), John O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Freddie Turley (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Trent Kone-Doherty (Liverpool), Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nickson Okosun (Bohemians), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers), Shaun Wade (Chelsea)

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-17s Fixtures 

Wednesday, September 21 | The Netherlands MU17 v Republic of Ireland MU17, Kranenhof, Velp, The Netherlands, KO 6pm (Irish time)

Friday, September 23 | The Netherlands MU17 v Republic of Ireland MU17, Kranenhof, Velp, The Netherlands, KO 6pm (Irish time

