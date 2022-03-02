Olympic heros Ellen Keane And Kellie Harrington will be Grand Marshals for the St Patrick’s Day Parade
Sport

Olympic heros Ellen Keane And Kellie Harrington will be Grand Marshals for the St Patrick’s Day Parade

THE GRAND Marshals have been announced for this year's Dublin's St Patrick’s Day Parade. They are Olympic hero Kellie Harrington and Irish Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane. 

The two have been chosen to represent Ireland due to their excellent exploits in Tokyo. The orginisers of the event say they represent the very best of Ireland with their strength, perseverance and generosity of spirit.

The parade hasn't taken place for two years due to Covid, but is now scheduled time for this year's parade through the streets of Dublin will start from 12 noon on Thursday March 17th.

Keane said it was her childhood dream to be Grand Marshal and that it is a dream come true.

"I am so excited to be a Grand Marshal alongside Kellie for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. When I was younger and watching the parade in Dublin, I always wanted to be one of the children taking part and now I cannot wait for my childhood dream to come true!", she said

"I am so honoured and grateful for this opportunity and I know it is a day I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Kellie Harrington says:

"Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love this city so I can’t wait to be leading the magic through the streets of Dublin and to see all of those faces smiling back at me, having the time of their lives!"

Catherine Martin T.D, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media says:

"With their Olympic and Paralympic successes as proof, proud Dubliners Kellie and Ellen are the very best in the world at what they do.

This is why it is so fitting that they will lead out this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, with its world-class pageantry and packed programme of wider Festival events and experiences to celebrate our national day."

See More: Boxing, Ellen Keane, Kellie Harrington, Swimming

Related

Tyson Fury says 'he will be first in line for the job, if he gets called up to fight in the Ukraine conflict.
Sport 23 hours ago

Tyson Fury says 'he will be first in line for the job, if he gets called up to fight in the Ukraine conflict.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Josh Taylor's dubious win over Jack Catterall is set to be investigated by the British boxing authorities.
Sport 1 day ago

Josh Taylor's dubious win over Jack Catterall is set to be investigated by the British boxing authorities.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke reach finals in Bulgaria at Strandja tournament
Sport 4 days ago

Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke reach finals in Bulgaria at Strandja tournament

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

'My goal was to get my own show... every night since then has been a bonus' - Michael Flatley ahead of 25 years of Lord of the Dance
Entertainment 44 minutes ago

'My goal was to get my own show... every night since then has been a bonus' - Michael Flatley ahead of 25 years of Lord of the Dance

By: Connell McHugh

Celtic and Rangers will face each other for the first time outside of Scotland next year
Sport 4 hours ago

Celtic and Rangers will face each other for the first time outside of Scotland next year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish writers among 1,000 signatories of letter condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine
News 5 hours ago

Irish writers among 1,000 signatories of letter condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By: Connell McHugh

Jurgen Klopp will not loan out Coaimhin Kelleher, and says 'Liverpool are weaker without him'
Sport 5 hours ago

Jurgen Klopp will not loan out Coaimhin Kelleher, and says 'Liverpool are weaker without him'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Manchester United have started a 'thorough process of bringing in a new manager
Sport 1 day ago

Manchester United have started a 'thorough process of bringing in a new manager

By: Conor O'Donoghue