Olympic heros Ellen Keane And Kellie Harrington will be Grand Marshals for the St Patrick’s Day Parade

THE GRAND Marshals have been announced for this year's Dublin's St Patrick’s Day Parade. They are Olympic hero Kellie Harrington and Irish Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane.

The two have been chosen to represent Ireland due to their excellent exploits in Tokyo. The orginisers of the event say they represent the very best of Ireland with their strength, perseverance and generosity of spirit.

The parade hasn't taken place for two years due to Covid, but is now scheduled time for this year's parade through the streets of Dublin will start from 12 noon on Thursday March 17th.

Keane said it was her childhood dream to be Grand Marshal and that it is a dream come true.

Announcing the National St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshals 2022!



We are proud to announce two of Ireland’s most inspiring sports stars, Ellen Keane & Kellie Harrington, as Grand Marshals for St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022https://t.co/AIawjx4TQ0 #SPF22 #StPatricksFestival pic.twitter.com/cwhXXADtAs — St. Patrick's Festival 🇮🇪🐍☘️💚 (@stpatricksfest) March 2, 2022

"I am so excited to be a Grand Marshal alongside Kellie for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. When I was younger and watching the parade in Dublin, I always wanted to be one of the children taking part and now I cannot wait for my childhood dream to come true!", she said

"I am so honoured and grateful for this opportunity and I know it is a day I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Kellie Harrington says:

"Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love this city so I can’t wait to be leading the magic through the streets of Dublin and to see all of those faces smiling back at me, having the time of their lives!"

Catherine Martin T.D, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media says:

"With their Olympic and Paralympic successes as proof, proud Dubliners Kellie and Ellen are the very best in the world at what they do.

This is why it is so fitting that they will lead out this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, with its world-class pageantry and packed programme of wider Festival events and experiences to celebrate our national day."