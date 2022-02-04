Our best TV selections for the weekend
Sport

IT'S SET to be a blockbuster weekend of sport with the Premier League returning to our screens, the Six Nations getting underway, and not to mention two days of racing at Leopardstown.

Here are a list of our best selections for you to watch this weekend.

ireland england rugby Dublin , Ireland - 20 March 2021; Keith Earls is congratulated by his Ireland team-mates  (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Our selections for Friday

12.30am – 5.30am: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.

8pm: Man United v Middlesbrough, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV.

8pm: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations U20s – RTÉ 2.

8.15pm: Ulster v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – TG4.

Our selections for Saturday

1am – 12pm: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.

12.55pm: Day One of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown – RTÉ 1.

1.30pm: Racing from Sandown Park, Musselburgh, Wetherby and Leopardstown – Virgin Media One.

2.15pm: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations - RTÉ 2, ITV.

4.45pm: England v Scotland, Six Nations – Virgin Media One, BBC One.

5pm: Down v Galway, Division 2 football league – BBC NI website and GAA GO (available in all countries).

5pm: Cork v Clare, Division 1 hurling league - GAA GO (available in all countries).

7pm: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.

Diarmuid Connolly in action for Dublin

Our selections for Sunday

1am – 8.30am: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.

12pm: Liverpool v Cardiff City, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV.

1.10pm: Day Two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown – RTÉ 1.

1.30pm: Motherwell v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

11.45pm: Wexford v Limerick, Division 1 Group A hurling league – TG4.

3pm: France v Italy, Six Nations – RTÉ 2, ITV.

Dublin , Ireland - 22 August 2021; The Limerick team pose for the team photograph before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. (Photo By Daire Brennan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

See More: Football, Hurling, Six Nations, Sport, What's On Tv

