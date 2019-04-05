Owen Mulligan: Magnificent Mayo are now battle-hardened
Sport

Owen Mulligan: Magnificent Mayo are now battle-hardened

Owen Mulligan believes Mayo’s dramatic comeback against Kerry can set them up for an extended run in the Championship this year.

James Horan’s side clinched their first National League title since 1981 with a powerful second half performance against the Kingdom last weekend.

Goals from Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O'Connor, Ciarán Tracey, tipped the balance back in Mayo’s favour after Kerry had gone in four points to the good at the interval.

But three-time All-Ireland winner Mulligan was impressed with the fighting spirit of James Horan’s team across the board.

Advertisement

He said: “In the past, they (Mayo)would have folded like a deck of cards after conceding those two goals, but they got themselves better organised at half time and were much the better side after the break.

“Maybe Mayo have turned the corner. At this stage, they’ve lost games every way possible and perhaps now, they’ve finally become battle-hardened to the setbacks.”

Return of James Horan

Mulligan has seen a major change in the demeanour of returning Mayo boss James Horan.

Horan stepped down from the role in after Mayo’s semi final defeat to Kerry back in 2014. But a more relaxed approach appears to be paying dividends.

“James Horan knows Mayo GAA better than anyone else and he looks to be a man who’s under a lot less pressure now than when he first managed them,” said Mulligan.

Advertisement

“He’s more relaxed on the sideline and that reaches out to the players on the field.

"Mayo got a taste of what it’s like to kill off a top-four team in Croke Park – when it mattered –  on Sunday. They had an opportunity to really hurt Kerry late on. However, when there’s silverware on the line it’s easy to see why they concentrated on game management – even if it did nearly cost them at the end.

"Now that they’ve landed a national title, I see no reason why Mayo can’t push on and destroy a big team in the final quarter of games.”

Owen Mulligan is a Paddy Power GAA Ambassador and columnist with Paddy Power News (news.paddypower.com)

See More: Diarmuid O'Connor, James Horan, Kerry GAA, Mayo GAA, Owen Mulligan

Related

Pope Francis in seventh heaven as he accepts Celtic jersey from young Scottish Bhoy at the Vatican
News 7 hours ago

Pope Francis in seventh heaven as he accepts Celtic jersey from young Scottish Bhoy at the Vatican

By: Aidan Lonergan

Conor McGregor addresses controversial tweet and hints at MMA retirement U-turn
News 1 day ago

Conor McGregor addresses controversial tweet and hints at MMA retirement U-turn

By: Jack Beresford

Conor McGregor criticised for 'Islamophobic' tweet at Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife
News 2 days ago

Conor McGregor criticised for 'Islamophobic' tweet at Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Opinion: John Delaney should be gone but Irish football’s problems go a lot deeper
Sport 7 minutes ago

Opinion: John Delaney should be gone but Irish football’s problems go a lot deeper

By: Jack Martin

Lost dog found wandering train to Dublin finally reunited with owner
News 17 minutes ago

Lost dog found wandering train to Dublin finally reunited with owner

By: Jack Beresford

Game of Thrones studio tour to open in Northern Ireland
News 55 minutes ago

Game of Thrones studio tour to open in Northern Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Birmingham pub bombings inquests: Jury conclude 21 victims of 1974 blasts were 'unlawfully killed' by the IRA
News 3 hours ago

Birmingham pub bombings inquests: Jury conclude 21 victims of 1974 blasts were 'unlawfully killed' by the IRA

By: Aidan Lonergan

John O’Shea urges Wolves defender Matt Doherty to be patient in battle for favoured right back role
Sport 4 hours ago

John O’Shea urges Wolves defender Matt Doherty to be patient in battle for favoured right back role

By: Stephen Mahon