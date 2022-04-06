Paddy Power have given odds for Tiger Wood's specials at the Masters

NOW TIGER Woods has announced his likely participation in this year’s Masters, bookies are more convinced he’ll play a bogey of a round than fly like an eagle given the awful injuries he suffered just over a year ago.

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power has actually priced the fifteen-time major champion as short as 2/1 to pull out of this year’s tournament through injury, with odds as low as 5/1 for him to fail to finish his first round on Thursday.

Woods, who didn’t play the tournament last year, is not expected to spend long in Georgia according to the odds, as he is currently priced as short as 8/11 to fail to make the weekend’s cut.

And although Tiger, a five-time Masters champion, fancies himself for a record equaling sixth title, bookmakers do not share his confidence, pricing him out at 40/1 to put on the green jacket once again this year.

Tiger Woods believes he can win a sixth Green Jacket this week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WHjD4BcOcx — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

If Tiger is to lace up his golf glove this week and rock up at the first tee, bookies tip Woods at 2/5 to make par on the first hole of the week, 4/1 to birdie it, 4/1 to bogey it and 5/1 to eagle it. Paddy also has him at 10/1 to get off to the worst possible start and double bogey the first on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: “Tiger Woods and the Masters go together like ham and pickle, so hearing that our favourite animal-sounding sportsman might be making a roaring return to the Masters is a joy for all sporting fans.

“At the end of the day, if Tiger does drop a clanger and land his opening tee shot into the nearest bunker, I’m sure he can just blame it on a-gusta-wind!”

TIGER WOODS MASTERS SPECIALS

8/11 To fail to make the weekend cut

2/1 To pull out of this year’s tournament at any time through injury

9/2 To place in the top 10 at the Masters

5/1 To fail to finish the first round

40/1 To win outright

400/1 To surpass Jack Nicklaus’s record of Masters wins

1ST HOLE SPECIAL (if he participates)

2/5 To par hole one

4/1 To birdie hole one

4/1 To bogey hole one

5/1 To eagle hole one

10/1 To double bogey hole one