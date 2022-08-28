Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host Munster and South Africa in November as part of the Springbok's Autumn Series
CORKS PAIRC UI CHAOIMH will host Munster against South Africa in November. 

The Irish Times reports that the venue that holds 45,000 people will welcome the World Cup Champions for their tour of Ireland.  

The game will take place on November 10th. It’ll be the first time Munster take on a touring side in six years. 

The venue has been used for mostly GAA and concerts but will now host some of the world's best players next year. This will be first time Munster have played South Africa on a GAA pitch. 



 

An application was approved by Central Council on Saturday 

The GAA’s statement read: “An application from Coiste Contae Chorcaí to host a rugby fixture between Munster Rugby and the South African International team on November 10th, 2022, in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was passed unanimously.” 

Munster have played the Bok's four times in their history. 1951 (6-11, Thomond Park), 1960 (3-9, Musgrave Park) and 1970 (9-25, Thomond Park)  

The Springboks’ Autumn Nations series will also seem them play Ireland, France, Italy, and England while a SA Select XV will play Munster and Bristol Bears in midweek games. 

