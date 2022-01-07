Paul O'Connell has refuted Munster links to top job
Sport

Paul O'Connell has refuted Munster links to top job

MUNSTER LEGEND Paul O'Connell has poured cold water on links to the Munster job. The specualtion has become rife since Johann van Graan announced his departure and signed a deal with Bath. 

Other ex-players like Ronan O'Gara, the La Rochelle head coach have also distanced themselves from the job leading some to suggest O'Connell as a possible alternative.

The 42-year-old is part of the Ireland set-up and has made waves with Andy Farrell, most notabally in November.  The Limerick man does not see himself a prime candidte for the the role, even if people disagree.

O'Connell made the remarks on the The 2 Johnnies Podcast. He claimed he doesn't have the qualifications for the job, but did hint that he could review that stance down the line. 

 

Well look, I won't be doing it. I wouldn't be qualified to do it, said O' Connell

I was saying the other day, it's like a guy who is good at pulling pints being asked to run the bar! They're two different things.

I don't know who will end up doing...

I don't know (if he will end up in the job some day). Munster is a very special thing to me, I'd have to feel very right and very qualified to go and do it.

I have the most amazing memories with Munster and I'd hate to ever hurt them by getting involved and not doing a good job of it.

This job may have just come a bit too soon for him. but many of the province's supporters would certainly love to see him back with the team in the future.

Paul O'Connell on the attack 28/10/2011 : News Photo Photo by Billy Stickland/INPHO via Getty Images)

