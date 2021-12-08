Pele the Brazil legend back in hospital for treatment on colon tumour
Sport

PELE THE Brazil legend has been admitted to hospital for treatment of a colon tumor.

Brazil's top scorer had surgery to remove the tumor back in September and had advice from the hospital to start chemotherapy.

The 81-year-old is in a stable condition and would be discharged in the next few days said Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein.

Pele was now "continuing" his treatment, the hospital also said.

Pele said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and "feeling better every day" following his release from hospital in September.

He had been having treatment at the hospital since 31 August after the tumor was detected in routine tests.

His health has been a concern in recent years. He had prostate surgery in 2015 after he was admitted to hospital for the second time in six months, and he was admitted again for a urinary infection in 2019.

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.

