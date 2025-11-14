Ireland stun in 2-0 victory against Portugal

THE Republic of Ireland rekindled their World Cup qualification dream with a 2–0 victory over Portugal, in a game that also included Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-ever red card in 226 appearances for his country.

Troy Parrott delivered his finest performance for Ireland and propelled Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side to a landmark win over the world’s fifth-ranked team.

The result keeps Ireland’s hopes of reaching next year’s tournament alive, with a crucial trip to Budapest still to come.

Ireland’s focus was clear from the opening minutes.

Jack Taylor, making his first competitive home start, said the side had targeted Portugal’s high defensive line and believed opportunities would come from quick transitions and aerial balls in behind.

A rapid kick-out from goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to Finn Azaz set the tone, and from there Ireland grew in confidence.

Their breakthrough arrived after 17 minutes when Liam Scales met a corner at the back post and steered a header across goal.

Parrott anticipated it instinctively, finishing from close range to send the Aviva Stadium into uproar.

The second came moments before the interval, a strike from the edge of the box after Ireland again exploited space behind Portugal’s defence.

“We knew where they were vulnerable,” Taylor said afterward to RTÉ.

“Everything clicked, especially in the first half. It was overdue, and I think we got what we deserved.”

Scales revealed that the first goal had been rehearsed repeatedly in training, even if execution had been lacking before matchday.

“They were nearly taking me off that role,” he joked. “But I said I’d deliver when it mattered.”

Portugal, already frustrated by Ireland’s intensity and structure, saw their night disintegrate just after the hour mark.

Ronaldo, who had promised to “be a good boy” amid lively Irish fan attention, clashed with defender Dara O’Shea while jostling for position in the box.

His elbow into O’Shea’s back brought a yellow card before VAR intervention upgraded it to a straight red.

The 40-year-old reacted with sarcastic applause toward the crowd and exchanged words with Hallgrimsson before leaving.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez called the decision harsh, arguing the incident looked worse on camera than in real time.

Hallgrimsson disagreed, saying the moment was “a little silliness” from Ronaldo that had nothing to do with their pre-match exchange of words.

Ireland’s back line of Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins and Jake O’Brien produced one of their best displays in recent years.

Every high ball was met with force, and Portugal carved out few clear chances even before going a man down.

With Evan Ferguson unavailable, the spotlight fell on Parrott, who carried his team into an unforgettable international performance.

“He’s been chomping at the bit,” Taylor said.

“We’ve got three great strikers, but tonight was Troy’s night.”

Hungary’s win in Armenia means Hallgrimsson’s side still requires victory in Budapest on Sunday to secure a playoff spot.

Portugal remain top of Group F, two points ahead of Hungary, but may finish their campaign without their suspended captain.

For Ireland, though, this was a night to celebrate.

As Parrott said afterward, “It’s probably the best night of my life.”