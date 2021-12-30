Pep Guardiola refuses to admit the Premier League title race is over

Liverpool lost ground on the champions after losing 1-0 to Leiscter, while Chelsea drew 1-1 away to Brighton. Manchester City overcame a stubborn Brentford in a 1-0 win thanks to an early Phil Foden first-half goal.

The last two times that the Spainards side remained top of the league going into New Years day, they went on to win both Premier Leagues.

Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League title race is far from over despite #MCFC heading into the new year eight points clear at the top...🏁 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2021

Pep's side have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said:

“We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December

“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still to play for and many tough games still to play.

“I’m not going to believe anyone who says it’s already done. The teams we have with Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional.

“We have the distance not because they dropped points but because we won 10 in a row. But there are 54 points still to play for.”

Foden scored when Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a first-time cross from the right. The youngster was on hand to make it 1-0.

Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.

Aymeric Laporte thought he made it 2-0 late on, but was pulled up for offside. City held on after a late Brentford onslaught.

Guardiola conceded:

“Every time they put the ball in the box, they are so good.

“Just look at the results Brentford have done this season. It has been so tight. They are exceptional at what they do and that’s why the game we played was perfect today.”