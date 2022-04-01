Peter Canavan has said that he has “no sympathy for the Cork board after venue change

FORMER TYRONE player Peter Canavan has said that he has “no sympathy for the Cork board after it was announced that they would be playing their Munster football semi-final against Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

The game was initially meant to be played at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but due to Ed Sheeran's concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Páirc Uí Rinn was the nearest venue chosen.

The Munster Council awarded it to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney prompting a statement from Cork's footballers saying

“As such, we are preparing for the Munster Football Semi-Final on May 7 2022 to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn. We will not be playing the match in any other venue”, the statement said.



“As such, we are preparing for the Munster Football Semi-Final on May 7 2022 to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn", they saidhttps://t.co/VSRXNPIlp9 — The Irish Post (@theirishpost) April 1, 2022



Canavan speaking at the launch of SKY TV’s Championship coverage said he didn't feel one bit of sympathy for the board and said that lies with the players affected.

“I have no sympathy for Cork,” said Canavan

“Their county board are the people who gave the go-ahead for a concert to take priority over a Championship match against Kerry. Knowing that it could put the game in doubt.

“I fully understand if I was a player in Cork, absolutely, it’s Páirc Uí Rinn (where the game should be played). I understand why they want to play it there, it’s their home game, they are entitled to play it at home. I don’t think it is a big decision for the Munster Council.”

He argued, “How many would be there in Killarney? They know that Kerry would beat them in Killarney, beat them fairly well. How many would they get in Killarney? 20,000? I don’t think you would.

“So you are talking about a packed house in Páirc Uí Rinn, you would get 11,000 in there, a better atmosphere and it’s a better game. It’s a wee bit like Newbridge, the time Mayo went there. What an atmosphere it was that day in the ground, everyone was on top of you there because it was a proper Championship match.

“There can only be one outcome there and the Cork players know that.”