Plans for Warwickshire GAA's new Pairc na hÉireann site due to be decided this week
Sport

The proposed new clubhouse and grounds at Pairc na hÉireann

IT'S a big week for the GAA in Warwickshire as final planning for the new Pairc na hÉireann is due for decision. 

The planning for the new grounds – including a brand-new clubhouse and three pitches – has now been submitted to Solihull Council and is due to go before their planning committee this Wednesday (July 14) for approval.

In a seven-phase project due to be delivered by Highways England by the first quarter of 2023, the redesigned Pairc will host a new all-weather pitch on the site of the existing third pitch with a brand-new grass pitch to one side and the new clubhouse on the other.

Together with the current main pitch, the county is due to have the new all-weather pitch within its possession by the spring of next year to ensure two playing pitches for the start of next season.

At that point, the works on the new clubhouse will start, replacing the existing clubhouse by the end of 2022.

The new facilities will include eight changing rooms and a clubhouse bar, all accessed from a new entrance to the south of the current entrance point on Catherine-de-Barnes Lane.

Should planning be granted by the council, earthworks on the new pitches could start straight away with a ramping up of activity once the GAA season in Warwickshire comes to a conclusion in the autumn.

