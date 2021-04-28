Player Profile #3 - Pádraig Amond - an FA Cup legend
Sport

Player Profile #3 - Pádraig Amond - an FA Cup legend

THE IRISH footballer with a FA Cup record that the greats would be jealous of.

International football is the be all and end all for a lot of Irish football fans.

But ignoring the international team opens up a whole world of Irish footballers who have had excellent professional careers, despite never getting on to the pitch and wearing the green jersey at senior level.

Pádraig Amond will retire having had a career that anyone could be proud of. He did get an international call up in 2019, and called it the "proudest moment of his career" but sadly never touched the pitch.

He shouldn't ever let this bother him though.

Advertisement

Similarly to Eoin Doyle, Amond will have memories that every kid who first kicks a ball could only dream of.

Currently playing in League Two, he is a Newport County legend, and for good reason.

While he is a prolific striker in the league, what he has done in the FA Cup is nothing short of spectacular.

Since the beginning of the 2015-2016 season, Harry Kane has scored 11 FA Cup goals. Aguero and Heung-Min Son both have 12. As does Carlow's own Pádraig Amond.

The only player with more cup goals than him since then is Leicester's Kelechi Ihenacho, who is enjoying a wonderful purple patch at the minute.

Advertisement

It's not just Newport where he is well-thought of either. He's got thousands of fans from Shamrock Rovers, Morecambe, Hartlepool, Sligo Rovers and even Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira who will remember some of his goals.

He recently celebrated his 200th appearance for Newport, but maintains that he has "many more" in the tank. His goal record this season would probably agree.

But now aged 33, we can safely say his best days are behind him. The younger, quicker lads will be coming through and eager to take his place.

But when all is said and done, and Amond is retired from the beautiful game - it will be him able to sit his grandkids down and tell them what he did with a ball at his feet, and the fans he sent wild in the process.

Make sure to check back tomorrow for a new player profile!

See More: Football, Player Profile, Pádraig Amond

Related

Ancelotti's latest comments about Seamus Coleman shows how much he rates the Donegal man
Sport 11 hours ago

Ancelotti's latest comments about Seamus Coleman shows how much he rates the Donegal man

By: Rudi Kinsella

Player profile #2 - Will Ferry - one of Ireland and Southampton's most highly rated talents
Sport 1 day ago

Player profile #2 - Will Ferry - one of Ireland and Southampton's most highly rated talents

By: Rudi Kinsella

Irish contingent leads St Mirren to cup semi-final
Sport 1 day ago

Irish contingent leads St Mirren to cup semi-final

By: Rudi Kinsella

Latest

Donald Trump slams 'politically correct' Oscars for being 'boring' and promoting the Democrats
News 1 hour ago

Donald Trump slams 'politically correct' Oscars for being 'boring' and promoting the Democrats

By: Harry Brent

Calls intensify for Ireland's inter-county travel limit to be lifted
News 4 hours ago

Calls intensify for Ireland's inter-county travel limit to be lifted

By: Harry Brent

Arlene Foster resigns as DUP leader and Northern Ireland first minister
News 6 hours ago

Arlene Foster resigns as DUP leader and Northern Ireland first minister

By: Jack Beresford

Famous Irish tourism company closes after 60 years due to impact of pandemic restrictions
News 8 hours ago

Famous Irish tourism company closes after 60 years due to impact of pandemic restrictions

By: Rachael O'Connor

Government reject Leinster Rugby's proposal to have 2,000 fans at RDS
Sport 9 hours ago

Government reject Leinster Rugby's proposal to have 2,000 fans at RDS

By: Rudi Kinsella