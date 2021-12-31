Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.
Sport

Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.

GRAHAM POTTER, the Brighton boss has said that Ireland's Aaron Connolly's loan move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.

Connolly has played six times in all competitions, with four of these coming in the Premier League. He's only managed one start in the league for the Seagulls.

The 21-year-old Galway native is about to make the move to Teeside. Potter was asked if the move would do wonders for Ireland. Potter replied:

Bristol Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Second Round : News Photo (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

"I think it is.

"I've nothing to confirm yet but I think that's the intention.

"Aaron is at the stage where he needs to play football and, if we can find the right fit, then that will work for him and for us.

"There comes a point when you need to play, you need to let football do the talking."

He burst onto the scene with two Premier League goals for Brighton against Tottenham,

Connolly has made eight appearances for the Boys in Green since 2019. He's since been left out of squads for the November fixtures against Portugal and Luxembourg though.

His Irish manager Stephen Kenny said the player was "at a crossroads in his career" and mooted the possible benefits of a temporary move to the Championship.

"Whether he gets enough football between now January, and he has to decide if he needs a loan period to get regular football... that's no reflection on Brighton.

"Brighton have done brilliant work behind the scenes with Aaron to develop him through their academy, and with other players as well.

"In the Championship for example, you've got a match Saturday, you've got a match Tuesday, you've got a match Saturday. You've 44 games of that. You discipline yourself then.

"That kind of focus, rather than having one match a week where you don't know whether you're going to play or not, and you're probably not going to play... Over a period of time, even to the strongest of characters, that can erode your spirit.

"It's just very difficult to get sustained chances for any young player as a center-forward in the Premier League.

"He's a goalscorer. He's a threat with his pace. He can be a very important player for Ireland going forward.

"You've seen Shane Duffy coming back into the Brighton squad and being reinvigorated. Like every player, it's not always an upward curve in your career. You have to come through periods of maturity and just wait for your opportunity.

See More: Aaron Connolly, Brighton FC, Football

Related

Stephen Kenny backs Aaron Connolly to succeed for club and country
Sport 1 month ago

Stephen Kenny backs Aaron Connolly to succeed for club and country

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Aaron Connolly statistic shows how promising the young Galway lad is
Sport 8 months ago

Aaron Connolly statistic shows how promising the young Galway lad is

By: Rudi Kinsella

Five Irish players to watch as the new football season gets underway
Sport 1 year ago

Five Irish players to watch as the new football season gets underway

By: Jack Martin

Latest

Irish language gains full official and working status in the EU
News 1 hour ago

Irish language gains full official and working status in the EU

By: Connell McHugh

Paul McGrath's Instagram post teases Alex Ferguson for his 80th
Sport 2 hours ago

Paul McGrath's Instagram post teases Alex Ferguson for his 80th

By: Conor O'Donoghue

2021 with 2020 hindsight - the news that shaped the year gone by
News 4 hours ago

2021 with 2020 hindsight - the news that shaped the year gone by

By: Mal Rogers

Face masks and dog 'poo bags' now common in coastal litter
News 4 hours ago

Face masks and dog 'poo bags' now common in coastal litter

By: Connell McHugh

Thomas Tuchel not happy with Romelu Lukaku over interview
Sport 6 hours ago

Thomas Tuchel not happy with Romelu Lukaku over interview

By: Conor O'Donoghue