Premier League games have been called off this weekend, and it's likely that the same will happen next weekend

ALL FOOTBALL matches in the Premier League have been called off as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II after her death on Thursday evening.

The monarch passed away at the age of 96 at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle.

Speculation emerged this morning that the Premier League were left to decide if they wanted to continue playing games this weekend, but after a meeting this morning the games will not go ahead.

A Premier League statement read: " At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The English Football League and the FA have also called off their games. The WSl have also followed the same trend.

"This is aligned with the approach that The FA and EFL will take with their competitions this weekend," continued the statement

"Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

It has also been reported that games the weekend after may not go ahead because of the Queen's state funeral will require a large number of police officers for the historic event.

However, it is widely expected that midweek Champions League football will go ahead as planned, as the Premier League want to avoid a fixture backlog with a World Cup in Qatar coming in November